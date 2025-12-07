NFL’s Triple Punishment for Steelers Involves DK Metcalf After Cam Heyward Fined $11K

After Week 13, the league dropped three separate punishments for the Pittsburgh Steelers. And right in the middle of it sat DK Metcalf, who learned fast that the NFL is not playing around with what it calls violent gestures.

The league announced Saturday that Metcalf was fined $14,491 for unsportsmanlike conduct and what they defined as a violent gesture.

This happened with a little over eight minutes left in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills. That moment looked like a harmless celebration; however, the league saw something different. Something worth a fine.

In that ugly loss to the Bills, Metcalf pulled out a finger gun celebration and mimicked a firing motion. The NFL has gone strict on that type of stuff. The timing did not help either. The Steelers were already getting dominated. And to make things worse, Metcalf was not alone on the punishment list.

Both Payton Wilson and Cameron Heyward joined him, giving Steelers Nation another headache in a week full of them. Heyward was fined $11,593 for taunting in the third quarter. Payton Wilson had it worse. He received two separate fines.

One for $7,066 for unnecessary roughness late in the second quarter. The second one was another $7,066 for a blindside block early in the third.

Not just the Steelers, the Bills also got fined. Gabe Davis was fined $6,500 for unnecessary roughness and using his helmet late in the second. A.J. Epenesa was also fined $11,593 for taunting. So both sidelines paid for the drama.

Cam Heyward had more than one heated exchange last game

Cam Heyward picked up the $11,593 fine for taunting Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen after a touchdown, per Tom Pelissero. The tension did not end there. After the loss, Heyward said Allen hit him in the stomach earlier in the game, which only added to the frustration inside the stadium.

Then the emotion spilled over.

The five-time All-Pro kept exchanging words with the reigning MVP throughout the matchup. Cameras caught Heyward walking up to Allen and bumping helmets after the 1-yard touchdown to Keon Coleman.

Bills Mafia loved the energy. Steelers Nation saw something different. A veteran who had clearly reached his limit.

Afterward, Cam Heyward let the frustration out in the locker room.

“Being kneed in my stomach?” he fired back when asked what set him off. He continued. “And then just jawing back and forth. I’m ticked off the entire game because, as a quarterback, they’re protected, but I’m not. It just pis— me off.” Someone asked if it was actually Allen who did it. “Yes,” Heyward said. “That’s exactly what I’m saying.”

Finally, the question everyone had been waiting for came next. Was it intentional? Heyward did not hesitate.

He said “yes” again. He added, “He even said after, ‘I had to do something to get you off of me.’”

The moment happened late in the second quarter. The broadcast missed it, but Heyward’s reaction told the story loud enough for everyone from the Steel City to the Bills Mafia to hear.