The Pittsburgh Steelers had plenty to celebrate after their 27–5 win over the Denver Broncos on Friday. But the victory came at the end of a difficult week, with Aaron Rodgers’ departure and his public criticism of head coach Mike McCarthy leaving the locker room to deal with an unusual situation.

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When linebacker Patrick Queen was asked about the personal relationships players had built with Rodgers, his response suggested that the controversy had not changed how he viewed his former teammate.

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Despite everything that had unfolded, Queen made it clear that his personal feelings toward Rodgers remained unchanged.

“My stance is not going to change against Aaron. I love Aaron to death. Probably one of the coolest teammates I’ve ever had, just from the few conversations that we had.”

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For context, Queen’s support came after the veteran quarterback’s eventual release ahead of the Black Friday matchup on Wednesday, following his explosive appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. Rodgers had used the appearance to raise several concerns about McCarthy’s preparation, conduct during meetings, and ability to connect with players.

We Don’t Think Aaron Rodgers Is the Problem. Here’s Why.

local_fire_department HOT TAKE play_arrow He’s 42. The new plan asked more of his arm, not less. Imago 2025Arthur Smith2026Mike McCarthy Passes a game 35 40 Long passes a game 3.1 5.2 Sacks a game 1.8 3.1 Runs a game 22.5 21.7 How good1st of 32 How often27th of 32 arrow_upwardBetter at itGreat at it, barely used Does it lessDoes it morearrow_forward Long passes that get caught Bengals, the best 58% NFL NFL average 37% Steelers with Rodgers 21% The verdict So, no. Aaron Rodgers isn’t the problem. The plan is. A 42-year-old was asked to throw more and longer, while the NFL’s best running game sat unused. How goodHow often Running the ball1st27th Fake handoffs7th31st Long passes30th3rd Ranks are out of 32 teams. Data: nflverse and FTN, Steelers games through Week 11, 2026. arrow_back See why arrow_forward ES ran all 621 plays from his ten starts. Last year his throws were kept short. This year he was asked to throw more, and longer. Best running game in the NFL, 27th in use. Buffalo runs it six more times a game. 7th best with the fake handoff, 31st in using it. Buffalo uses it far more. 3rd worst at long passes, 3rd most thrown. Buffalo catches nearly twice as many. This part is on Rodgers. About 1 in 5 long passes was caught, a career low. One thing is on him: the long pass. Everything else was the plan.

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While Rodgers’ public dispute with McCarthy had put the Steelers in an uncomfortable position, Queen did not suggest that the situation had affected his opinion of the quarterback.

He also indicated that the younger players in the locker room might have found the events more difficult to process.

“I don’t think nobody’s stance has changed on that. I think, honestly, it’s probably harder for the younger guys. Just not being in the league that long, and then you don’t really know how things work, and then you see something like this. So now for them, it’s like this always happens, this is normal stuff.”

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The Steelers’ response to the situation extended beyond individual comments. Following Rodgers’ release, McCarthy held a meeting with the team’s leadership council to address issues within the locker room. The coach later credited Heyward and T.J. Watt for stepping forward and delivering messages to their teammates before the Denver game.

That leadership was particularly important with the team preparing for a short-week game against a Denver side that had been enjoying a strong run. Pittsburgh ultimately produced a convincing defensive performance, recording touchdowns through Watt’s fumble recovery and Jalen Ramsey’s interception return. The win also ended the Steelers’ two-game losing streak.

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The result did not, however, settle every question surrounding the team. Rodgers had publicly challenged McCarthy’s approach, while the coach maintained that the quarterback had issued an ultimatum over play-calling. McCarthy also acknowledged that he had mistakenly referred to the Green Bay Packers during a halftime huddle, describing it as an embarrassing moment.

Steelers president Art Rooney II, meanwhile, publicly backed McCarthy and said he expected him to remain the team’s head coach beyond the current season. Rooney also criticized Rodgers’ conduct, arguing that insubordination could not be tolerated within the team.

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With Pittsburgh firmly moving forward under McCarthy and Mason Rudolph taking over at quarterback, the Steelers now have to turn the response they showed against Denver into consistency on the field.