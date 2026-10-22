“Not Gonna Bury Everybody”: Charles Barkley Fires Shots at Aaron Rodgers as NBA Legend Gets Honest Over Broadcasting Future

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made some intriguing revelations on Not Just Football with Cam Heyward. He talked about his relationship with ex-fiancée Shailene Woodley and ex-girlfriend Danica Patrick. He also called ESPN out for their reporting. All of this came just days before the kickoff of what is expected to be Rodgers’ final season in the league.

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And NBA legend Charles Barkley, who also announced that the 2026-2027 NBA season will be his “final season” on Inside the NBA, has no intention of borrowing a piece from the veteran QB’s book.

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“But I tell you what though, I’m not gonna bury everybody going out the door like Aaron,” Barkley told Adam Schein on the Mad Dog Sports Radio show, per Awful Announcing. “I’m not gonna burn every bridge and talk bad about all my exes on my way out the door like he’s doing.”

Charles Barkley took a direct shot at the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback’s recent appearance on teammate Cam Heyward’s Not Just Football podcast. The 42-year-old QB also made some comments for former Green Bay Packers teammates Greg Jennings and Jermichael Finley. As Awful Announcing reported, Rodgers has developed a pattern of burning bridges and assigning blame to nearly everyone in his professional and personal life but himself.

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Meanwhile, Barkley has always discussed stepping away from television, with the 2026-27 NBA season expected to be his final season on Inside the NBA. The Hall of Famer has indicated that he wants to step back from public life after years in the spotlight, giving himself the chance to enjoy life away from the demands of broadcasting.

However, his latest comments suggest that how he leaves the industry matters just as much as when he leaves it.

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The former Philadelphia 76ers star has built relationships with colleagues such as Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and Shaquille O’Neal throughout his broadcasting journey. His candid personality has become the center of his success at Inside the NBA, but he seems determined to preserve those relationships.

Meanwhile, Rodgers has made a reputation for challenging sports journalists and broadcasting networks. His appearances on The Pat McAfee Show have extended beyond football, touching on controversial subjects and generating headlines.

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The four-time NFL MVP has also publicly criticized ESPN, making his relationship with the network more complicated. His football knowledge and outspoken personality can make him an intriguing television analyst, but Rodgers has repeatedly expressed little interest in pursuing a broadcasting career after retirement.

Earlier this year, he expressed that he wanted a peaceful life once his playing days ended, instead of staying in the public eye.

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Barkley’s comparison, therefore, carries an irony. While the NBA legend is preparing to leave broadcasting, Rodgers has suggested he wants to avoid entering it.

As Inside the NBA approaches another major transition, fans will be waiting to see if Barkley sticks to his retirement plans. For now, he intends to leave the spotlight without having a war with the people he leaves behind.