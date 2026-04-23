“Not in My Lifetime”: Steelers Owner Art Rooney II Rules Out Major Acrisure Stadium Change For Hosting Super Bowl

While being one of the most successful franchises in the NFL, the Pittsburgh Steelers have never hosted the Super Bowl. However, after team owner Art Rooney II’s recent comments, it appears that the Big Game is still far from being played in the Steel City. Rooney was addressing the possibility of hosting the Super Bowl ahead of the NFL draft but revealed that, based on his and the organization’s stance on a certain issue, this remains a distant dream.

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“Not in my lifetime, let’s put it that way,” Rooney said when asked if Pittsburgh would have a dome stadium. “Football is an outdoor sport as far as I’m concerned, and I think most Pittsburghers would agree. There’s nothing better than going out and seeing the game with the snow flying, and it’s a lot of fun on those kinds of days.”

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This requirement for a dome stadium is important, as the NFL wants a dome, especially for hosting the Super Bowl. This step is taken as a precaution against harsh weather, which can disrupt the proceedings of the biggest game of the season. The Super Bowl was last played in an outdoor stadium on February 7, 2021, when the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Similarly, the NFL avoids giving the Super Bowl hosting rights to cold-weather cities, as New Jersey was the last one to do so in 2014. Hence, as Rooney highlighted, hosting a Super Bowl could be difficult. Especially with the Steelers playing at Acrisure Stadium until 2030, after making their debut at the venue in 2001. But despite this dome problem, the Steelers’ owner remains hopeful.

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“I wouldn’t take it off the table,” Rooney said on WDVE. “It’s definitely a long shot, and there are a lot of other cities like us that would love to do that, so maybe it’s down the road a little ways, but I wouldn’t take anything off the table. Let’s put it that way.”

While the Steelers’ owner still hopes to host the Super Bowl in Pittsburgh, the bigger goal for him and the franchise is to play in the Big Game for the first time since 2011. Although ahead of the 2026 season, this remains a distant possibility, with the franchise missing a starting quarterback. Last year, GM Omar Khan and Co. brought in a 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers, who led the team to an AFC North title before losing in the Wild Card round.

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Imago Oct 26, 2025: Aaron Rodgers 8 during the 2025 Steelers vs Packers game in Pittsburgh, PA. /CSM Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAcp5_ 20251027_faf_cp5_234 Copyright: xJasonxPohuskix

Impressed by that effort, Rodgers was considered the QB1 for the 2026 season. However, as there hasn’t been any significant development on the issue, Art Rooney II has shared the latest on the future of Rodgers.

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Art Rooney II issues an update on Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Steelers

After a season with 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions in 16 games, the Steelers GM Omar Khan and the leadership group wanted the 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers to continue as the QB1 for one more year. However, since the end of the season, the Pittsburgh front office hasn’t received any clarity about what Rodgers wants to do with his future.

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Hence, addressing the quarterback situation, Art Rooney II believes he could soon have the answer as they are still negotiating with Aaron Rodgers.

“Well, I wish I could tell you we’re at the end of the discussion, but we’re still talking to Aaron,” Rooney said, per WDVE. “He is still deciding what he wants to do. I think we’re close. He’s kind of told us his time frame — what he’s going to be up to over the next couple of weeks. So, I think we’ll have an answer soon. Let’s put it that way.”

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Pittsburgh’s future, both as a Super Bowl host and as a contender, remains uncertain. As Art Rooney II holds out hope on both fronts. The Steelers are still waiting on key decisions, including a new stadium and Aaron Rodgers’ return, before any of those dreams can move forward.