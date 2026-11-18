After the bye, the Pittsburgh Steelers traveled to face the Cincinnati Bengals at 6-2, riding high on four straight wins and tied with the Bengals atop the AFC North. However, they left at 6-3 following a 38-18 defeat, and now Cincinnati sits alone in first place. But when ESPN’s Brooke Pryor asked QB1 Aaron Rodgers how Pittsburgh would keep the loss from shaping a negative trajectory to the 2026 season, the 42-year-old made a strong retort.

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“That’s very dramatic there, Brooke. You know, I’ve been a part of this league for a long time. There’s big wins, there’s tough losses. We’ll deal with this appropriately,” Rodgers said during the post-game press conference.

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Aaron Rodgers’ statement may seem like a fire back in words, but the Steelers QB had a smile on his face while responding to Brooke Pryor’s comments. As reports started coming up about Rodgers being frustrated with her question, the ESPN reporter reacted to the news regarding their press conference exchange.

“lmao it’s not that serious, y’all,” Pryor wrote on X, sharing an article from Daily Mail.

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Amid this buzz, the conversation gained traction while shedding light on the Steelers’ performance in the 2026 season so far. Pryor’s questions centered on whether the Steelers’ 38-18 blowout loss to the Bengals exposed fatal flaws that would prevent them from competing as a true postseason contender.

Although they stand at a 6-3 record, Aaron Rodgers & Co. have evidently struggled in a few road (away) games this season. All of their losses came away from home, starting against the New England Patriots (20-3) in Week 2, the Cleveland Browns (27-24) in Week 4, and the Cincinnati Bengals (38-18) in Week 10.

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On top of that, the Steelers also have a few complicated road matchups coming in their way.

In Week 11, they will face the Philadelphia Eagles, who may stand with a 2-7 record on paper, but Pittsburgh has not won a road game in Philadelphia since 1965, making this a mental hurdle to clear before their December stretch.

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Then, in Week 14 in December, Rodgers & Co. will have their hardest road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars (7-2), followed by a divisional away game against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18.

Considering this, Pryor’s question about how Rodgers will “keep a loss like this from changing the trajectory of your season” seemed fair. After all, the 2026 season stands as quite crucial for the 42-year-old, who has already announced it as his final year in the league.

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Yet, Rodgers dodged Pryor’s question by calling it “dramatic.” It will be interesting to see what questions may line up for the QB following their Week 11 outing against the Eagles. However, the statement also exuded his confidence in his team, whose defense and rushing attack have been game-changers so far.

Under head coach Mike McCarthy and offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio, Pittsburgh’s rushing game has been their best attack, with RB Jaylen Warren racking up 719 yards (5.7 yards per carry, a league-high) with two touchdowns in nine games.

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Meanwhile, the defense under defensive coordinator Patrick Graham was playing at an elite level before getting shredded for 406 passing yards by Cincinnati in Week 10. As such, Pittsburgh allowed just 144 total points (18.0 PPG) through their first eight games, ranking fourth in the NFL.

But the next question here would be how Aaron Rodgers & Co. will bounce back from the blowout defeat they suffered against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10.