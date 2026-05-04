Nutritionist Sends Gennings Dunker a Stern Warning After Steelers Rookie’s 9,000-Calorie Game Day Diet Goes Viral

The average weight of the offensive linemen in this year’s NFL Combine was between 310 to 320 pounds. The Pittsburgh Steelers’ third-round draftee, Gennings Dunker, was part of the group, standing at 6 feet 5 and weighing 319 pounds. Almost every offensive lineman is used to being over 300 pounds in the modern game, and to maintain his weight, Dunker has adopted a 9,00 calorie diet on gamedays, which has become famous on social media.

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However, a sports nutritionist raised concerns about the high-calorie diet on gamedays, and suggested an alternative, which she shared on her X profile.

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“A BETTER Game-day diet,” she tweeted. “Night before (5:30 PM): -2 cups rice -Baked potatoes -10 oz salmon -Quinoa -2 cups mixed berries -Avocado + cottage cheese Later (8:30 PM): -2 turkey sandwiches -Grapes -Cherries -String cheese -Milk -H20 Morning (7:15 AM): 2 Breakfast burrito + fruit + Greek yogurt + oatmeal + milk Hard boiled eggs Bagel + honey + coconut H20 Dried fruit • Post-game: 3 grilled chicken sandwiches + fruit + sweet potato fries + chocolate milk + banana + 7g creatine A healthier modification that provides more optimal calories and nutrients to fuel elite performance!”

Dunker starts his preparations the night before the game, with 2-3 servings of pasta, bread rolls, meat marinara, and 12 ounces of steak, along with 2 servings of fruit. This is followed by a late-night snack, including three bags of baked Lays chips, hydration mix, three hamburgers, and hot chocolate.

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On game day morning, he begins by having two bowls of Wheaties, pancakes, four toasts, and a couple of chicken breasts. Later still, he eats four more toasts with a chicken breast. Post-game, he intakes a double bacon cheeseburger, three ranch sides, and family cheese curds with onion rings.

During his time with the University of Iowa, Dunker stated that his weight had reached the mid 340s at one point. It was then that his diet came to be known to the public.

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“I was pretty heavy…I was in the mid-340s at one point, but I have to weigh under 329,” Dunker told KCRG-TV9 in an interview. “I don’t want to end up on the ‘fat bike’ to lose calories, I would rather die than miss weight. Whatever it takes.”

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Interestingly, Dunker’s eating did not stop during the game as well.

“I’ll probably eat two or three thousand during the game,” he said. “I’ll come off from a drive, and I’ll eat a pack of gummies, which I think are about 160 calories or so. Then I’ll drink a Body Armor, which is like 140, so about 300. And then I’ll eat before the game, at halftime, and I’ll keep eating every series.”

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While he has already gained some attention due to his diet, Dunker will be looking to also help the Steelers with his game, which has evolved through the years.

Gennings Dunker May Steal Hearts at Steelers in 2026 Season

For the 2026 season, the Steelers are not leaving anything to chance. They traded up three spots from No. 99 to No. 96 at the end of the third round to lock in Dunker.



The 22-year-old rookie will fight for a starting spot at left guard with Spencer Anderson and Brock Hoffman. He’s coming to the Steelers with a ton of momentum, as he was part of the team that won the Joe Moore Award in 2025. He already has the talent to make it big in the NFL and become a fan favorite.

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“I mean, it’s gonna be awesome…My time at Iowa, my second year, the offensive line, we had some work to do. I’m not saying the Steelers do, but like I’ve been a part of young offensive lines before, like young guys and then getting to grow together with those guys and become really good together is really rewarding,” Dunker said. “Obviously, those guys know more than I do, and they definitely are better than me, so it’s gonna be fun too to learn from those guys that have been there for maybe a couple years and know more than I do.”

Gennings Dunker isn’t just bringing a massive frame to the Steelers’ offensive line. His willingness to help the Steelers in his rookie season itself shows that Dunker is a player the Steelers fans will love. Moving forward, the challenge for him will be balancing that elite performance with nutritional longevity.