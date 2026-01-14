Steelers OC Reveals Exiting Mike Tomlin’s True Character as Art Rooney II Confirmed Terms for New Coach

Essentials Inside The Story Arthur Smith reveals what separated Mike Tomlin from other NFL coaches.

Tomlin’s departure alters who controls Steelers football decisions.

Art Rooney II’s coaching comments gain new relevance.

It’s the end of an era, truly! After almost two decades, Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers’ marriage came to an end on January 13. The parties released their official statements; however, a fellow Steelers coach revealed what it was truly like working under Tomlin day in and day out.

“It just came down to this—he [Mike Tomlin] had his own unique relationship with every player and every coach,” said Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, per Steelers Depot. “He’s just a very approachable person. And then he’s got a lot of empathy, and I think he took everybody on, and he saw that person as an individual. And that’s why he had his own relationship with them.”

“He did that with all three phases—where he would talk through what he saw and give you his opinion for, defensively, how they were built and stuff that we’re doing schematically. He did a good job of kind of setting the table for the entire team. And it carried over in his team meetings.”

That praise highlights how Tomlin built his reputation as a true players’ coach. He’s a head coach who forged deep bonds, like when he invited George Pickens and Broderick Jones to celebrate Thanksgiving with him in 2023. And he had a massive impact on former guard Willie Colon during the 2011 season. So much so that the offensive lineman said in 2024, “He [Tomlin] saved my life,” because the head coach allowed him to travel with the team even when injuries left him sidelined for most of the year.

This season also showed Mike Tomlin’s pull, as he convinced quarterback Aaron Rodgers to join the Steelers for what became the veteran’s final NFL stint. Even in A-Rod’s twilight years, his arrival gave Pittsburgh a real shot at contending. Yet the year felt eerily familiar, mirroring Tomlin’s previous two seasons with the Steelers, finishing 10-7 yet again.

Tomlin’s journey started when he joined the league in 2001 as the defensive backs coach for the Buccaneers. He rose to defensive coordinator for the Vikings in 2006 before landing with the Steelers in 2007 as head coach.

Although the two parties have now parted ways, they remain tied together due to an extension signed in 2024 that changes how Tomlin can move on.

“Because Tomlin resigned while still under contract, the Steelers will retain his coaching rights and could negotiate compensation if he returns to an NFL sideline before the end of the 2027 season,” per NFL reporter Brooke Pryor of ESPN.

Reactions to Tomlin stepping down have been mixed, with some fans backing the fresh start while others feel the sting of losing a franchise icon. But this bold step raises bigger questions: Will Tomlin’s exit trigger a full coaching staff overhaul? And what key qualities will owner Art Rooney II prioritize in hiring the next leaders?

Art Rooney II’s old comments are a clue to the next Steelers hire

When Arthur Smith was hired as offensive coordinator in 2024, it was Tomlin who pushed hard for the choice, with Rooney noting they wanted someone with a proven “track record.”

Smith certainly fit that bill, having posted a consistent 7-10 record each year with the Falcons before arriving in Pittsburgh. What’s particularly interesting, though, is that before Tomlin advocated for Smith, Rooney had his eyes on a different profile entirely.

“It’s a successful system, no two ways about it,” Rooney said two years ago about assistants from the Kyle Shanahan (49ers head coach) and Sean McVay (Rams head coach) offensive trees. “Those guys have had a lot of success, and their approach to offensive football has been pretty impressive. I’m not gonna say we’re only gonna talk to people that come off of that tree, but it’s certainly worth talking to those guys.”

Clearly, Rooney has long admired that Shanahan-McVay pedigree for its innovative, high-powered schemes. Now with the head coach job open, those same caliber names are resurfacing as top options.

For instance, Klint Kubiak (offensive coordinator for the Niners, who works under Shanahan) was someone Rooney appreciated back then and could emerge as a strong candidate for head coach or coordinator here.

In the end, Rooney gave in to Tomlin’s pick back in 2024 because that’s just how the organization operated under the head coach. He owned every decision, good or bad. Tomlin called all the shots on staffing and strategy, building the culture in his image.

However, now Rooney steps fully into the driver’s seat alongside general manager Omar Khan. They could pivot toward that Shanahan-McVay side of the tree for both head coach and offensive coordinator roles.

It’s telling that Arthur Smith is already drawing head coach interview requests from the Titans, where he has deep history, serving in various roles from 2011 to 2020. As for Tomlin, he will obviously receive his next offer soon, and it might even lead to television as well.