Offensive Short Comings Wore T.J. Watt Out as Steelers & Mike Tomlin Refuse Contract Commitment

How much longer can a defensive superhero carry a team that won’t carry him back? T.J. Watt has done everything you’d want from a franchise cornerstone. Watt’s wear-down sparks a bigger contract question in Pittsburgh. He has terrorized quarterbacks, disrupted game plans, and still managed to elevate others around him. But when the offense stalls and the defense gets asked to bail water week after week, even the most dominant edge rusher starts to feel the weight of the situation.

The 30-year-old, five-time All-Pro isn’t slowing down in terms of talent, but his body told a different story by the end of 2024. Watt had 11.5 sacks in 17 games in 2024, but he seemed worn out during the most important part of the season. In the last four games, including the playoffs, he only had seven tackles and no sacks. His pass-rush win rate dipped to 18.5%, his lowest clip since his rookie year. “I thought he wore down a little bit,” one NFL coordinator told ESPN, adding, “the struggles on offense could have played a role.”

The Steelers’ offensive struggles in 2024 placed an undeniable burden on the defense. Despite mid-season quarterback changes, the unit consistently ranked among the league’s lowest in critical offensive metrics. They finished 23rd in total yards per game, 16th in points per game, and their third-down conversion rate of 39.5% ranked tied for 15th overall (though often feeling worse in critical moments). Their passing game, specifically, struggled, ranking 27th in passing yards per game and suffering from the fifth-highest sack percentage allowed. This inefficiency meant the defense faced a constant uphill battle.

That’s the exact wear and tear Watt is trying to get compensated for. With one year left on his deal, and no guaranteed money in 2025, sources say Watt is pushing for a deal in the same financial zip code as Myles Garrett’s $160 million extension, with a roughly $40 million per year. But Pittsburgh’s front office, led by Omar Khan and Mike Tomlin, has quietly stalled. Ian Rapoport reported that the team doesn’t want to make Watt the highest-paid edge rusher in the league, even if they have the money to do so. According to Athlon Sports, the Steelers are hesitant to lock in a player on the cusp of 31 to a four-year commitment, especially when they may need to pour resources into building around a franchise quarterback in the near future.

And yet, Watt’s resume still stands tall: 108 career sacks, the third-most all-time through a player’s first eight seasons; 30.5 sacks and 63 QB hits in the last two seasons alone; and a league-leading 10 forced fumbles during the span. “He completely wrecks a game and he can do everything,” a veteran AFC defensive coach told ESPN. Still, he remains locked at No. 2 in the AFC North, trailing only Garrett in the power rankings. Which perhaps displays a status that shows how the Steelers seem to respect him: close to the top, but not quite there, and Tomlin has recently been warned by the Steelers legend.

T.J. Watt’s contract clock ticks as a holdout looms over Steelers camp

With training camp around the corner, the major question that is looming in Latrobe isn’t just about extensions, but it’s about attendance. T.J. Watt already skipped OTAs and mandatory minicamp last month, signaling his willingness to play hardball. ESPN’s Adam Schefter said it best: “If we get to August 8th and it’s still not resolved, well that becomes a little bit more interesting. And if it gets to September 8th, that’s a big problem.”

The risk here isn’t just contractual, but perhaps it’s cultural. Watt stands for what it means to be a Steeler: hard work, loyalty, and making a difference. In 2024, he had 11.5 sacks despite dealing with fatigue, and he still led the league with six forced fumbles. While critics say he’s coming off his least productive full season, those numbers still place him among the best of the best.

The Steelers are playing a dangerous game with optics and locker room chemistry. Players know who’s producing, and they watch how the franchise treats its pillars. Watt, beloved by teammates and coaches alike, is one of those immovable figures. Not fulfilling his demands sends a message, and that too not in a good kind. “There’s a lot of time to work these things out,” Schefter said optimistically. “But the sides are far apart right now.”

As it stands, the Steelers have the cap space, the loyal franchise, and the blueprint to keep their defensive anchor satisfied. What they don’t have is a clear vision of what comes next. And for a player who’s given everything, Watt may be justified in asking, “If not now, then when?”