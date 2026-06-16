Steelers Officially Sign New WR For Aaron Rodgers’ Offense After Minicamp

Despite completing their mandatory mini-camp, GM Omar Khan and Co. haven’t stopped tinkering around the roster, with the Pittsburgh Steelers bringing in an undrafted receiver in preparation for the training camp. The Steel City, in the 2025 season, failed to generate big numbers from its passing offense, and a revamp of the wide receiver corps was necessary. So the front office traded for and extended Michael Pittman Jr., and then selected three wideouts in the 2026 draft.

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Now to further bolster its receiving room, Pittsburgh has signed former Seattle Seahawks receiver Levi Wentz after the team’s mini-camp.

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“The Steelers signed receiver Levi Wentz. Wentz originally signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 NFL Draft,” the Steelers confirmed via a statement on their website before revealing the other moves that were made to accommodate this signing. “In a related move, the Steelers release linebacker Daylan Carnell and punter Aidan Laros.”

Levi Wentz entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent for the Seahawks on May 1 before being waived on June 9 as the reigning Super Bowl champions added veteran offensive tackle Bobby Hart ahead of mandatory minicamp. After parting ways with Seattle, Pittsburgh came calling, marking a homecoming for Wentz, who played High School ball at Pine-Richland High School in Pittsburgh before going to play for Old Dominion.

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Across his two seasons for the Monarchs in 2021 and 2022, Wentz didn’t put up big numbers and ended with one catch for 42 yards in four games. However, his numbers saw a steady increase at Albany in 2023 as he posted 245 yards and a touchdown on 16 catches in 15 games. He further improved on this performance with 621 yards and a TD on 40 receptions across 11 games. Wentz then moved to the University of Kansas and hauled in 258 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 16 catches in 12 games.

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Now with the Steelers, Levi Wentz will look to fit into their new receving core led by a DK Metcalf with newly aquired Michael Pittman Jr. as his WR2 while the third receiver spot remains open with names like Roman Wilson, fellow rookies Germie Bernard and Kaden Wetje competiting for the role. Furthermore, it will be important for this revamped wideout room to perform at a high-level after an inconsistent 2025 season with only one player eclipsing the 500-yard barrier while franchise finished 22nd in the league in passing offense, averaging 198.2 passing yards per game.

However in this new system, Wentz could have a significant impact if he cracks the final roster and gets some playing time as new head coach Mike McCarthy is expected to run an offense with multiple 11 personnel (one back, one tight end, and three receivers) lineups. Hence, the WR3 could receive a significant number of receptions, presenting Aaron Rodgers a three-headed monster alongside top-drawer players at the running back and tight end position.

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But to ensure this happens, it will be important for Levi Wentz to ensure he doesn’t disrupt the chemisty between AROD and the wideout, who had faced a fair share of problems earlier this offseason.

Rodgers and the new Steelers recieving core struggles ” to get on the same page”

By bringing back Aaron Rodgers, the Pittsburgh front office tried to create a semblence of continuity, but the Steelers still reportedly faced chemistry related issues in the early stage of the OTAs. Although, Rodgers faced similar issues ahead of the last season. However, Steelers insider Ray Fittipaldo’s update certainly raised eyebrows in the Steeler nation, ahead of what is expected to be the AROD’s last season in the NFL.

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“I’m just going to be very generic with you, and I will just say Aaron Rodgers and his receivers are still working to get on the same page,” Fittipaldo said during an appearance on 93.7 The Fan’s The Fan Morning Show, via Steelersnation.

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Although these reports have seemered down as the OTAs have passed, it will be important for Levi Wentz to ensure he fits in seemlessly fit into offense and avoid creating any issues later in the season.

With the Steelers set to open training camp, Levi Wentz arrives as a long shot with something to prove. The undrafted receiver will need to stand out in a crowded room, but if he earns a roster spot, he could play a meaningful role in Mike McCarthy’s offense