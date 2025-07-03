Steelers’ Omar Khan Gets Tough Reality Check on Jalen Ramsey After Dolphins Strike Clever Trade

The scent of ambition hangs thick over Pittsburgh this summer, like the ghost of Terrible Towels past whispering warnings. Omar Khan, the Steelers’ GM with the Midas touch, just bet $26 million that Jalen Ramsey still drips with the honey of his All-Pro prime. But in Los Angeles? Rams insider Doug McKain dropped a truth bomb hotter than fresh McDonald’s fries.

“You don’t always want to get back with your ex. You never want to reheat those McDonald’s French fries. ” McKain’s analogy on the Locked On Rams podcast cut deep. “McDonald’s French fries—when you go to the drive-thru, you get them in the window, it’s almost impossible not to reach in that bag and just get a handful. Delicious, salty, warm. You go home though, let them sit for a while, you’re like, ‘What’s going on here?’ Try to microwave those things, they don’t taste the same.”

For the Rams, Ramsey was that fleeting, perfect bite. But reheated? “I don’t think the Jalen Ramsey experience would have been the same. He wouldn’t have been as productive.” While Khan aggressively retooled Pittsburgh’s secondary—adding Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay, and retaining Joey Porter Jr.—Los Angeles’ front office scanned the same menu and walked away. McKain noted: “Contractually, you look at the fact that he got a raise… it did not necessarily make sense for the Rams’ current roster build.”

The numbers backed their caution:

Ramsey’s 2024 PFF grade (76.9) placed him 16th among CBs—still strong, but down from his 84.5 peak in LA.

LA’s corners (Darious Williams, Cobie Durant) graded between 58.8–67.4. Serviceable speed bumps, not shutdown walls.

Yet Pittsburgh’s gamble is seismic. Khan resurrected a ‘dead’ trade (per Ian Rapoport), absorbing Ramsey and TE Jonnu Smith while shipping Minkah Fitzpatrick to Miami. Financially, it’s art: Miami ate $3 M of Ramsey’s deal, letting Pittsburgh spread his cap hit to just $7–8 M in 2025.

But echoes of McKain’s warning linger. If Ramsey’s 31-year-old legs lose a step, that $26 M cap hit could freeze Pittsburgh’s future faster than a Heinz Field December. As one rival GM snipped: “Ramsey at safety is intriguing… but not at that money. His performance won’t equal his pay.”

Miami’s Ramsey chess move: clever or desperate?

The Dolphins weren’t just dumping salary—they executed a roster reset with surgical precision. Swapping Ramsey for Fitzpatrick saved them $11 M in cap space, filled a gaping hole at safety after Jalen Holland’s exit, and signaled a culture shift. Tyreek Hill’s ‘Fresh Prince’ meme mourning Ramsey’s exit? Proof: some stars win tweets, others win leverage.

Fitzpatrick’s fit is poetic. Back in Miami—where his career began—he’ll roam freely as a center-field playmaker, no longer boxed into Pittsburgh’s hybrid role. His 20 career INTs and five defensive TDs offer ball-hawking swagger Miami craved. As one AFC scout mused: “Minkah at safety is like rewinding his rookie tape. Miami didn’t acquire a player—they reclaimed an identity.”

In Steel City, Ramsey isn’t just a CB—he’s Khan’s Excalibur. Paired with Slay and Porter Jr., he forms a cornerback trio versatile enough to shadow Ja’Marr Chase, cover Travis Kelce, or crash the edge like a young Troy Polamalu. Former Steeler Ryan Clark roared approval: “He [Khan] is trying to effing win!… Waited his turn… and came in with new & fresh ideas. I love the aggression!”

The Dolphins reheated their secondary with Fitzpatrick’s homecoming—a safe, savvy bite. The Rams skipped the fries entirely, betting their young CBs can grow into the feast. But Khan? He’s all-in, chasing Lombardi confetti with a bag of Ramsey-flavored gamble. Only autumn will tell if those fries stay crispy… or crumble under the weight of Steelers lore.

“And I think the Rams know something,” McKain mused. In LA, they’re building. In Pittsburgh, they’re burning cash for glory. The NFL’s beauty lies in the dare. 🔥