“Our House Is Not Clean”: Mike McCarthy Issues Concerning Update on Steelers Building

Head coach Mike McCarthy and veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘ reunion was supposed to bring stability to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Instead, four games into the season, the coach and quarterback have already been caught in a heated sideline exchange, while the team continues to search for consistency on both sides of the ball. The latest loss to the Cleveland Browns only made those concerns louder.

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Pittsburgh blew the last chance and fell 27-24 as Browns kicker Andre Szmyt kicked a game-winning 56-yard field goal on Thursday, October 1. Along with that, Rodgers and McCarthy’s profanity-laced exchange became one of the biggest talking points of the night. However, now, McCarthy has made it clear that Pittsburgh has more to fix than its relationship on the sideline.

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“You have to play your best football each and every week to win in this league. Definitely play better than your opponent. So, that’s really part of why we’re going about tomorrow the way we’re going about it because we need to clean our own house. Our house is not clean right now,” McCarthy told reporters on Monday.

The comment came while McCarthy discussed Pittsburgh’s four-game self-scout. Rather than immediately turning its attention to their next opponent, the Indianapolis Colts, the Steelers plans to spend the early part of the week examining their own problems before shifting toward their Week 5 matchup.

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That internal work comes after the communication issues with Rodgers became impossible to miss in Cleveland. During Pittsburgh’s opening drive, Rodgers was visibly frustrated while waiting for a play call and yelled toward the sideline. McCarthy responded, and the exchange was caught by the broadcast microphones.

McCarthy later apologized for his choice of words and described the opening series as hectic. Rodgers, meanwhile, pointed to the crowd noise as a factor, saying some of the calls were difficult to hear. The Steelers still finished that 17-play opening drive with a touchdown, but their offense stalled badly afterward.

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Pittsburgh managed only 101 yards across its next six possessions, with four punts, a missed field goal, and a made field goal. Rodgers eventually helped bring the Steelers back into the game, throwing for 299 yards and three touchdowns. But Cleveland answered with the winning kick.

The problems extend beyond the quarterback and coach. McCarthy’s self-scout comes as Pittsburgh deals with several injuries and a thin secondary. Defensive lineman Derrick Harmon is headed to injured reserve with a foot injury and will miss at least four games.

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Cornerback Jamel Dean is also dealing with an ankle issue, although McCarthy said he is making progress. Running back Rico Dowdle, who has missed the last two games with a toe injury, is progressing after a workout, while safety DeShon Elliott is nearing a return from injured reserve.

The Steelers also have to address what McCarthy called a need for better fundamentals and third-down execution. The team has struggled against Cover-1 looks, while its offensive consistency has fluctuated from week to week.

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This 10-day break gives Pittsburgh time to address those issues. The Steelers are 2-2 after the loss to Cleveland. They will face the Colts on Sunday, October 11.

McCarthy wants his team to fix its own problems first. That includes communication, execution and injuries before the Steelers turn their attention to the Colts.