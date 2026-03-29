Ousted Cowboys Duo Celebrate Reunion With Mike McCarthy’s Steelers in Free Agency

Mike McCarthy is still trying to figure out the quarterback situation, but that hasn’t stopped him from reshaping his roster in Pittsburgh. Since he arrived, he’s revamped his coaching staff and brought in new players through trades and free agency. And in that process, two former Dallas Cowboys teammates are now reunited with McCarthy, this time in black and gold.

Just a week ago, Brock Hoffman looked back at his Dallas journey with a series of photos on X after signing a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He kept it simple with the caption, “⚫️🟡.” After Rico Dowdle joined the Steelers, too, he shared Hoffman’s post, captioning, “Back at it!”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Their chemistry in Dallas was no accident. Dowdle found his footing in the Cowboys’ backfield in 2024, rushing for over 1,000 yards and establishing himself as one of the league’s more underrated backs. A big piece of that came from what was happening up front. When Hoffman shifted from center to guard in Week 12 against Washington, the Dallas offensive line became noticeably tighter and more physical. Dowdle’s production jumped as a result.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Dallas didn’t see reason to keep either of them. The Cowboys didn’t offer Hoffman a restricted free-agent tender. In his place, they signed veteran Matt Hennessy to a one-year, $1.4 million deal for a similar backup role. Dowdle’s exit followed a nearly identical script. Despite a 1,000-yard season, the Cowboys opted to bring in Javonte Williams on a one-year, $3 million deal to fill his spot. It was a curious call given Dowdle’s consistency, but Jerry Jones had made his decision. Dowdle then posted another 1000-yard season with Carolina.

Where Does Cowboys Still Lack Elite Talent? Let Tony do the scouting, you just make the pick. Pick your positions. Get Tony’s top 5: C CB DE DT FB G ILB OLB P PK QB RB S T TE WR View Tony’s Picks

ADVERTISEMENT

But Pittsburgh saw it differently. The Steelers had just watched Kenneth Gainwell sign with Tampa Bay, leaving a void in the backfield. Their other back, Jaylen Warren, is a solid and dependable contributor. But he’s never been a true featured back for a full season and has battled injury concerns. That’s where Dowdle comes in. He signed a two-year, $12.25 million deal with Pittsburgh. And it was not just because McCarthy wanted him but because Dowdle actively chose to come back.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That gave me a little bit of familiarity. Not learning a new offense and things like that. It definitely played a big role,” Dowdle said after the signing.

Dowdle, linking back up with McCarthy and Hoffman, sets up an interesting dynamic for Pittsburgh’s offense.

ADVERTISEMENT

What makes this offseason feel like more than just a collection of transactions is the deliberate intention behind each one. McCarthy is building with people he trusts, in a system he knows, around a philosophy of physicality and chemistry. Dowdle and Hoffman are in the building. Metcalf and Pittman are there, too. There’s just one piece still missing.

Mike McCarthy is still waiting for Aaron Rodgers

While attending an event honoring former Packers president Bob Harlan, Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy faced a familiar question about another reunion. This time, he did not hold back on his thoughts on Aaron Rodgers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yes, it’d be a great story,” McCarthy said. “I don’t know. I would love to tell everybody breaking news. It’s really cool to see Aaron at 42, a young man at 22, all that he’s been able to accomplish, and where he’s at in his personal life, trying to make this decision. He’s in a really good place.”

As March is about to wrap up, things are still uncertain. Everyone thought Rodgers would make a decision by now, but there’s still no clear news about what he’ll do in Pittsburgh. Because of this hold-up, the Steelers are starting to think about their options if this wait doesn’t lead anywhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, there is already a fallback plan taking shape.

“I don’t think Kirk Cousins is waiting, but I do think he’s following and watching because I do think if Aaron decided that he doesn’t want to play, that Kirk Cousins would be a logical pivot for the Pittsburgh Steelers at that point in time,” Schefter said on The Pat McAfee Show.

Right now, the Steelers have Will Howard and Mason Rudolph as their quarterbacks. They want Rodgers under center, but if that doesn’t work out, a reliable veteran like Cousins could easily step in.