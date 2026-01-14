Steelers Owner Art Rooney II Announces Mike Tomlin’s Plans Away From Coaching; Confirms Reason for Pittsburgh Exit

Essentials Inside The Story Mike Tomlin’s exit followed another one-sided postseason loss.

Art Rooney II addressed Tomlin’s future without closing doors.

Pittsburgh still controls Tomlin’s rights through 2027.

A crushing 30-6 defeat for the Pittsburgh Steelers at the hands of the Houston Texans marked the end of the Mike Tomlin era, as he stepped down from the head coach’s role after 19 years, leaving behind a Super Bowl title and 13 playoff berths. While the fans wait for his next career step, the Steelers owner, Art Rooney II, provides a fresh update about his future.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Mike indicated that he did not anticipate coaching, at least in the near future,” said Rooney in a press conference. He further added, “I think he wants to spend time with his family and do some of the kinds of things he hasn’t been able to do for the last many, many years.”

Family time appears to be Mike Tomlin’s utmost priority. Even though Tomlin had a stellar career as the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, he sacrificed meaningful family moments for the past nineteen years. After stepping away from this role, he will be flexible to spend more time with his wife, Kiya Tomlin, and his three children.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides missing family time, his team didn’t show noteworthy progress after the regular season. The pressure was mounting on him for the underwhelming playoff performance in the past few seasons, including this season. Under the former head coach, the Steelers lost their past seven playoff games and failed to win a postseason game after 2016. Well-regarded as he was, the patience of fans was wearing thin, which probably also contributed to his decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Tomlin remains under contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers despite the exit

Tomlin decided to quit, but the contract is valid until 2027 after a three-year extension. Hence, he is still technically part of the franchise, and if another team wants to rope him, they have to trade him through the six-time Super Bowl Champions.

The franchise still has its coaching rights until the contract runs out. Considering the current circumstances, the chances of seeing Mike Tomlin lace the coaching boots appear to be slim until 2027.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

While not a coaching role, the 53-year-old could still explore a lot of other opportunities, which he has not been able to do due to his commitment to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Given his proficiency and experience as a coach, Mike Tomlin could be a great prospect for an NFL analyst role, working for any major sports network. Otherwise, he could take an extended break, wait for the right opportunity, and see where life takes him.