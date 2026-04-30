Steelers Owner Art Rooney II Explains Why ‘Rare’ Tender Was Placed on Aaron Rodgers

The timeline for veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ decision on his NFL future has kept shifting this offseason. At one point, Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II expected clarity before the NFL draft. That never materialized. Even so, Pittsburgh isn’t shutting the door, especially given they’ve been in a similar spot before. In the meantime, though, the Steelers made a rare move by placing an undrafted free agent tender on Rodgers, and Rooney just explained the strategy behind it.

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“The main thing that the tender gives us is the potential for a comp pick if Aaron were to choose to go to another team,” Art Rooney said while appearing on The Insiders on Wednesday. “We don’t expect that, but by the same token, you never know. It’s just something that we had an opportunity to protect if needed. The deadline was Monday, so if we were going to do it, we had to pull the trigger on Monday.

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“We alerted Aaron and his representative that we were going to do it, so it’s not a real big deal, but something in the unlikely event that he goes somewhere else, we are eligible for a comp pick in that situation.”

The Steelers aren’t panicking, but by placing the tender, the team keeps multiple outcomes in play. Under the tender, Aaron Rodgers can accept a 10% raise from last year’s deal, which will be around $15 million. That’s a solid incentive, but money may not be the deciding factor here for Rodgers.

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This offseason, Rodgers has made it clear he’s taking his time to focus more on his personal matters. And since Rodgers also turned 42 this year, retirement remains well in the cards. But now, because of the tender, if Rodgers walks away, the Steelers still benefit through a compensatory pick tied to how his contract affects their cap.

This move is considered rare as NFL teams don’t usually use this kind of tender on a UFA. But then again, how often does a player of Rodgers’ caliber hit the market? The Steelers also recognize how Rodgers led them last season and mentored their young QBs.

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During the 2025 season, Rodgers led Pittsburgh to a 10-7 record and helped secure their first AFC North title since 2020. Rodgers also threw for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions in 16 games, proving that he can still sling it. So, this year, if Rodgers returns and reunites with head coach Mike McCarthy, that could even lead to more success for the Steelers.

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In another scenario, if Rodgers chooses to play for another NFL team, the tender will allow Pittsburgh to match any offer. However, under the tender, Rodgers also wouldn’t be able to sign with the Steelers until their training camp begins in July.

Art Rooney shares the latest update on Rodgers’ decision

The last time Art Rooney gave an update on Aaron Rodgers’ situation was about a month ago at the NFL’s Annual Meetings. At that time, Rooney was still confident that the Steelers would receive an answer from the QB by the draft. Even though that hasn’t happened, Rooney believes that the waiting game for Pittsburgh will end soon.

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“We’ve been in contact with Aaron regularly,” Art Rooney said. “He’s been keeping us up to date on his plans. And even though I thought it probably would have been concluded by now, I think we will conclude here in the next few weeks.”

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A few weeks—that’s the new window for Aaron Rodgers to announce his final decision. That timeline also lines up with the Steelers’ offseason program. But the Steelers’ OTAs will begin on May 18, so will Rodgers decide before then? If not, Rodgers will skip another key phase of the program, as he did in 2025.

In case Rodgers also does not return for any offseason programs, the Steelers have made a move to strengthen their QB room. In the 2026 NFL Draft, the Steelers drafted Drew Allar with the No. 76 pick.

Despite suffering a season-ending injury last year, Allar was a top QB prospect in his draft class. During his collegiate career, Allar threw for 7,402 yards, 61 TDs, and just 13 INTs. He also recorded 732 yards and 12 scores on the ground, showcasing this dual-threat ability.

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So, the Steelers will be trying to develop Allar as a part of their long-term plans. In the meantime, if Rodgers doesn’t return, Pittsburgh will likely turn to QBs Mason Rudolph or Will Howard to take over the starting QB job in the 2026 season.