Steelers Owner Art Rooney II Issues Statement on Major Life Update Amid NFL Offseason

The Pittsburgh Steelers and President Art Rooney II have a long offseason ahead, with multiple decisions to make. Amidst all the chaos of being an NFL owner, Rooney was able to make quite an impact off the field and has earned himself a humanitarian honor for his work.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Steelers President Art Rooney II is the recipient of the Leigh Steinberg DeNicola Humanitarian Award, which was presented on Saturday at Steinberg’s annual Super Bowl event,” Steelers’ official statement read.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am honored to receive the Steinberg DeNicola Humanitarian Owner Award this year,” Rooney said. “I have always appreciated Leigh Steinberg’s commitment to the community and in particular the way he’s always encouraged his players to be involved in the community.”

This is a developing story…