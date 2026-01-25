Steelers Owner Reveals Aaron Rodgers’ Role In Mike McCarthy’s Hiring Amid Harsh Criticism From Fans

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced Mike McCarthy as the franchise’s fourth head coach since 1969, leading to questions over a possible reunion between their 2025 QB and a former head coach. With this decision to bring in McCarthy, there has been a lot of speculation that this move was the Steelers’ ploy to retain Aaron Rodgers for one more season. Addressing these rumors, team owner Art Rooney II issued a statement highlighting Rodgers’ role in Pittsburgh’s coaching hire.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The decision was made based on Mike being the coach we want, and it really had very little to do with whether Aaron (Rodgers) is going to be back or not,” Rooney said, as per Jeremy Bergman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pittsburgh is McCarthy’s third head coaching stint in the NFL, as he previously was in charge of the Packers, followed by the Dallas Cowboys, his most recent assignment. McCarthy was in Dallas for five seasons before he and the organization failed to reach a contract extension after the 2024 season. During this tenure, the veteran coach had a 49-35 regular-season record but only managed a 1-3 in the playoffs.

However, his 12-year run with the Green Bay Packers was more successful, as he won six NFC North titles and a Super Bowl in the 2010-11 season. Looking at the overall numbers, McCarthy has led his teams to the playoffs in 12 of his 18 seasons as an NFL head coach, with an 11-11 postseason record and eight division titles. His 174 career wins are 13th in league history.

With this resume, it’s clear that the Steelers were impressed by Mike McCarthy and hence decided to give him the keys to the franchise. However, as reported by ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, the franchise is hoping that AROD would stay for one more stint with his former head coach, Mike McCarthy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There was belief in the building that hiring Mike McCarthy could bring Aaron Rodgers back in the fold,” Pryor wrote on X. “Now we’ll see what the QB does.”

While these reports were put to bed by Art Rooney II, the Pittsburgh Steelers owner had faced heavy criticism for his recent head coaching hire, with veteran journalists deeming this move a poor one.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Art Rooney II faces backlash for the Mike McCarthy hire

The hiring of former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy has led to a lot of criticism towards Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II. Veteran sportscaster Joe Starkey has called out the Steelers’ front office for making a hurried decision, which could lead to a similar mediocrity that the franchise has faced over the recent past.

“I can see it now: The Steelers go 9-8 next season with 43-year-old Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the wild-card round 34-13, and then have Rooney tell the world his team was “in contention, and that’s what you want,” Joe Starkey said. “The precious non-losing streak will reach 23 years. What is this man doing? He couldn’t at least wait to interview the two enticing Los Angeles Rams candidates in person? Nobody else wanted McCarthy. What was the rush?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Only time will tell whether this decision to bring in Mike McCarthy works out for the Steelers; however, with this call, Pittsburgh has certainly picked a drastically different direction after years of having defensive-minded coaches throughout the franchise’s history.