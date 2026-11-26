For months, the Pittsburgh Steelers kept their business behind closed doors. Then Aaron Rodgers opened the door and pointed a finger at Mike McCarthy. Now Art Rooney II is firing back at Rodgers, and his response is anything but subtle.

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“There’s maybe a time and place after the season if he wanted to kind of unload,” Rooney said in an interview with Pittsburgh Post-Gazette‘s Gerry Dulac. “He talks about wanting to be a good teammate, but you don’t do that to your teammates a couple days before the game, that’s for sure.

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“In general, I think, historically, what’s in the locker room stays in the locker room. That’s the way it’s always been. That’s the way it should be as far as I’m concerned.”

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Aaron Rodgers accused Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy of being physically “unwell,” unprepared, and disconnected from the locker room.

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However, Steelers owner Art Rooney II dismissed the claims about McCarthy.

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“Nothing. Mike’s as healthy as the rest of us. Health was not an issue. I’m not sure where that part comes.”

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For context, Rodgers also alleged that McCarthy routinely arrived late to team meetings, would fall asleep snoring, skipped walkthroughs and film study, and showed zero interest in building relationships with the players.

“Last Wednesday, we’re in a quarterback meeting. Mike came in late, sat down, and within 10 minutes began snoring,” Rodgers said. “Woke himself up, was rattling his papers. We all looked around. Five minutes later, you hear the snoring again. Less than five minutes after that, he walks out of the room like nothing happened.”

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But what exactly prompted Aaron Rodgers to levy such allegations?

The entire fiasco began following the Week 11 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles. In the first half, Rodgers completed 17 of 20 passes for just 95 yards, averaging 0.5 air yards per attempt, the lowest mark in any half with at least 20 attempts since 2006. Additionally, twelve of his first 20 throws did not travel past the line of scrimmage.

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Yet, in his Monday press conference, McCarthy insisted, “Aaron Rodgers is our quarterback”. Behind closed doors, however, Rodgers confronted McCarthy about his preparation habits and issued an ultimatum: hand over offensive play-calling duties or release him.

As a result, on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026, after Rodgers practiced normally during the day, the Steelers issued a surprise statement late at night. They announced that Rodgers would be benched and inactive for their Black Friday game against the Denver Broncos, naming Mason Rudolph the starter.

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When the team gathered for its meeting the next morning, Rodgers was nowhere to be found. Initially, local reports implied he had simply chosen to no-show. However, ESPN’s Adam Schefter clarified shortly after that the Steelers had officially excused Rodgers from meetings and practice so he could “process” the benching.

In the aftermath of this, Rodgers made his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show to levy those accusations on McCarthy.

Meanwhile, Steelers owner Art Rooney II fully endorsed Mike McCarthy’s move to bench Aaron Rodgers and the organization’s decision to waive him. “A change had to be made, and I certainly agree with the change and the way it was handled,” Rooney told Gerry Dulac.

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Additionally, despite some of the claims backing some of Rodgers’ allegations and the rumors that surfaced after his comments, Rooney expressed his confidence in his head coach.

“I just want to say that I have 100% confidence in Mike McCarthy and I expect he’ll be our coach this season, next season and beyond,” Rooney added. “The big thing, what happened this week, is insubordination can’t be tolerated in any organization. When you start getting ultimatums, you can’t live with that.”

As things stand, the Pittsburgh Steelers officially waived quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Wednesday, November 25, 2026. Because Rodgers was released after the NFL trade deadline, he is subject to the waiver wire despite being a vested veteran.

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That said, once he clears waivers, he can sign with any NFL franchise through the end of the 2026 regular season and postseason or retire, as Rodgers has already announced the ongoing season to be his final year in the league.