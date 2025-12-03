Pat Freiermuth Clears Air on Aaron Rodgers’ Calling Out Steelers Players For Missing Film Sessions

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ recent heavy loss against the Buffalo Bills has a fair deal of drama. The 26-7 loss saw Aaron Rodgers letting his mouth loose, calling out unnamed receivers about choosing the wrong routes and missing film sessions. And now, Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth confirmed there was no issue regarding film sessions.

“Everyone shows up and everyone contributes in a positive manner,” said Pat Freiermuth, via reporter Brooke Pryor’s post on X. ” I think he was just more so talking about being on the same page with signals and stuff. We don’t have an issue with guys not showing up.”

Rodgers did not name any players, but Pat was not having any of it. His statement clearly emphasized that all his teammates were on the same page, with no underlying problem within the locker room.

So, why did Aaron Rodgers say such a thing? Rodgers’ comment is the result of the Black and Gold’s mistake-filled play against the Bills. In the first half, Rodgers went for a deep pass to Roman Wilson, but it was unsuccessful. In the fourth quarter, his inside pass was aimed towards the inside of the red zone, while Jonnu Smith ran outside. The star quarterback was indeed suffering from multiple fractures in his left wrist, which could be a reason for his failed throws.

Nonetheless, he is frustrated with the results and wants the best for the team. He wants others to follow the route he checked.

Amid the star quarterback’s frustration, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a bigger problem to contend with.

The Steelers are not entertaining the fans

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 6-6 in the league and are second in the NFC North. They have only won two out of their last six games. The playoffs are getting further away with each loss. Mike Tomlin and company were subjected to a lot of booing during and after the match against the Bills. The head coach could feel the fans’ frustration and commented that they are no longer “entertaining” to the fans anymore.

“In general, I agree with them, from this perspective: Football is our game, we’re in a sport entertainment business,” said Mike Tomlin on Tuesday. “And so if you root for the Steelers, entertaining them is winning. And so when you’re not winning, it’s not entertaining.”

The Steelers committed mistakes and gave away penalties, while allowing the Bills to rack up 249 rushing yards. At one point, they were leading 7-3, but by the end of the 4th quarter, the scoreline changed to 24-7 in favor of the Bills.

Mike Tomlin has been the coach of the Steelers for 18 years. During that time, he led them to the XLIII Super Bowl. Since January 2017, the Steelers haven’t won a postseason game. The only way they can change that record is by qualifying for the playoffs and then winning again.

They will go up against the 6-6 Baltimore Ravens, from the same division. The game could be the tiebreaker in determining who advances as the division leader. Only time will tell whether the Steelers will follow the 41-year-old QB’s cue or increase their losing streak.