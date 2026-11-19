The Pittsburgh Steelers have received little consistency from their wide receivers this season, and DK Metcalf has become a major part of that problem. Despite the investment the franchise made in him, the veteran has struggled to deliver the production expected of a top target. But while his performances have drawn criticism from fans and former players, his teammates are not giving up on him.

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Pat Freiermuth made that clear on Thursday, offering a strong show of support for Metcalf amid his difficult season. The tight end pointed to the receiver’s work away from the ball as a reason the locker room continues to stand behind him.

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“Obviously he’s had some struggles, but him going out there, and if you look at his effort on the run game or just downfield blocking, he doesn’t let his situation impact his ability to get other guys open,” Freiermuth told reporters, via 93.7 The Fan on X. “That’s something that you can appreciate as a teammate and as a guy it tells a lot about his character, but we’re with him until the end.”

Freiermuth also expressed confidence that Metcalf would turn things around, adding that Pittsburgh has backed the receiver for a reason.

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“He’s going to get this figured out. Got a lot of trust in DK and a lot of belief in him,” he said. “We paid him for a reason, and the Steelers have backed him for a reason, and he’s here for a reason. He knows that. We’re gonna ride with him till the end.”

That support comes at a time when Metcalf’s production has become increasingly difficult to overlook. Through nine games, he has recorded 35 receptions for 432 yards and two touchdowns. His numbers include a few encouraging performances, but they have not matched the expectations attached to his role in Pittsburgh’s passing attack.

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The Week 10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals offered another example of the team’s offensive problems. Metcalf went without a catch through the first three quarters before finishing with two receptions on six targets for 54 yards and a touchdown.

Pittsburgh managed only 222 total yards in the 38-18 defeat, while Aaron Rodgers and the offense struggled to find a rhythm for most of the game.

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Metcalf’s late touchdown did little to quiet the criticism. Former Steelers offensive lineman Trai Essex, for example, argued that the receiver should be benched until his performances improve. Essex said on his podcast that Pittsburgh needed to hold every position accountable, regardless of a player’s salary.

The criticism has also come as the Steelers have dealt with injuries at wide receiver. Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson recently returned to practice, with Pittsburgh opening their 21-day windows to return from injured reserve. Their potential availability could give Rodgers more options and reduce the pressure on Metcalf to carry the group.

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Still, Freiermuth’s comments suggest the receiver has not lost the confidence of the people sharing the field with him. The Steelers need better production from Metcalf, but his teammates are making clear that they believe he can provide it.