Pittsburgh Gets Major Update After Nearly Half-Million Dollar Push for Steelers’ Acrisure Stadium

Essentials Inside The Story Iconic Steelers Park gets a facility-related boost

Acrisure Stadium receives literal positive and warming news for the stadium

After over two decades, decision is taken to address 2001-era wear and safety issues

The Pittsburgh Steelers are directing major funds not just to their roster, but to the fan experience inside Acrisure Stadium, greenlighting a significant update to address a long-standing infrastructural problem. The city recently received a financial boost with a $3.4 million upgrade to Downtown Pittsburgh’s Point State Park, which wrapped up earlier than expected, and it’s a must-visit place near the Acrisure Stadium.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Number four on my list is improvements to the Point State Park,” Mark McClinchie said on his YouTube channel. “You’ve got the fountain that is the key feature of Point State Park, and it’s been off for many years, and trying to be renovated, and they finally did that. They finished the improvements ahead of schedule. The fountain is now on, and so they’re improving the grounds and the landscaping of Point State Park, a key feature great place to visit for downtown visitors to go.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The park offers downtown visitors stunning views of Mount Washington and nearby landmarks like PNC Park and Acrisure Stadium. The 36-acre park, located where Pittsburgh’s three rivers meet, saw critical repairs to leaks in its iconic 50-year-old fountain, along with improved lighting.

In addition, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources upgraded walkways and utilities, enhanced lighting across the lawn, flag bastion, and parking areas, and cleaned up the landscaping to give the park a cleaner and safer feel.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Point State Park is ready for next year’s major events, including the NFL Draft and celebrations for our nation’s 250th birthday,” Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said in a news release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

These park upgrades are only one piece of a much larger plan. The Steel City is gearing up for the NFL Draft, which will bring hundreds of thousands of fans into Downtown and the North Shore. Alongside Market Square’s facelift and the upcoming Arts Landing space, Acrisure Stadium has also undergone a series of upgrades.

Steelers greenlight major upgrades at Acrisure Stadium

Fans inside Acrisure Stadium should feel noticeably warmer next season after the Steelers received $479,500 in approved funding for stadium heater upgrades.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Sports and Exhibition Authority, which controls Acrisure Stadium’s lease, on Thursday approved $479,500 for Steelers affiliate PSSI Stadium Corporation to replace a total of 69 unit heaters – 60 electric and 9 hydronic,” wrote the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Adam Babetski.

All of these units are being replaced, dating back to when Acrisure Stadium first opened in 2001. At the same time, officials stressed that the heaters do more than just keep fans comfortable.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The heaters are original to the stadium, located in its restrooms, concession stands, and retail spaces, and they protect water pipes from freezing,” said SEA Project Executive Doug Straley.

The update comes after Acrisure Stadium faced criticism all season for poor field conditions, which some believe may have played a role in injuries, including Miles Killebrew’s torn ACL in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, heaters are only one piece of a much larger overhaul. Back in October, the Sports and Exhibition Authority approved nearly $6.2 million in capital reserve funds for the first phase of a seat replacement project. That plan will add 22,236 new seats to the North Shore stadium over the next two years.

Not surprisingly, work on the seats was long overdue. Nearly all of the current seats also trace back to 2001, and inspections found loose fittings, rust, broken bolts, and unusable handicap seating. Maine-based Hussey Seating Company will handle production, and the new seats will come with a 10-year warranty.

Ultimately, these upgrades are part of a broader push at Acrisure Stadium as the Steel City prepares to host the 2026 NFL Draft, putting both the Steelers and Steeler Nation firmly back in the spotlight.