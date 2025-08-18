Pittsburgh Protests Against Mike Tomlin’s Decision to Ditch Aaron Rodgers’ Key Offensive Player

“I think it starts with Mike Tomlin. I’ve been a fan of his for a long time,” Aaron Rodgers said back in June. Fast forward to the 2025 preseason, and that unlikely Rodgers–Steelers marriage is very much alive. Two games in the preseason, they’re sitting 1-1 after a narrow 17-14 loss to the Buccaneers. Not that he has, or would be (as far as Tomlin’s concerned) suiting up in the preseason… But the vibe in Pittsburgh feels different. Rodgers in black and gold is reshaping the locker room, and it’s pushing Steeler Nation into belief mode. Playoffs are the talk, but not without nerves.

That Rodgers–Tomlin bond isn’t new. From years of sideline respect to those memorable post-game hugs when Rodgers torched defenses with Green Bay, it was only a matter of time before admiration turned into collaboration. Pittsburgh, hungry for relevance, went all-in this offseason. Veterans, rookies, and a fired-up camp at Saint Vincent College signaled a new chapter. The stage looked set for Rodgers to be the centerpiece of Tomlin’s next big project.

Then came the news that’s splitting fans: a roster shake-up blasted out in one tweet. “We have signed DB Kam Alexander, LS Jake McQuaide, and OT Julian Pearl & released LB Devin Harper, WR Roc Taylor, and DT Breiden Fehoko.” Roc Taylor’s name jumps off the list. The undrafted Memphis wideout had been flashing in camp. A 6-foot-3 target with those back-shoulder grabs Rodgers loves. He wasn’t supposed to be expendable. He was making the snaps count. Creeping up the roster ladder. But now he’s gone, replaced by whispers of a Gabe Davis tour.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 2 AD

Taylor was no ordinary camp body. His college résumé? 163 catches for 2,375 yards. His Steelers résumé? Instant chemistry with Will Howard, who called him “a hell of a player” just weeks ago. “He’s been making some plays. When the ball goes his way, it seems like good things are happening.” Howard hailed Roc back in July.

So, it’s obvious why that promise made him a fan favorite. The kind of underdog that captures training camp hearts. Cutting him, especially while entertaining Davis for a second visit on Tuesday, Aug. 19, felt less like business-as-usual and more like a cold pivot. If you’re a Steeler fan, it stings — the kid earned more than a footnote.

And that’s where the tension lies. Tomlin wants sturdy, proven weapons around Rodgers. But the price was cutting a young receiver fans actually believed in. Scroll through the reactions and you’ll see it: frustration, confusion, even a bit of betrayal. “Steelers release WR Roc Taylor,” beat writer Mark Kaboly posted… And the replies did the rest. The city that bleeds black and gold isn’t all-in on this move. The Steelers may be plotting a deep run, but their fans aren’t ready to forgive losing a camp darling like Roc.

‘Why Roc Taylor?’ echoes throughout Steel City

The Taylor cut landed like a gut punch. And it wasn’t until now that everyone’s realizing how quickly he came through the ranks as an UDFA and became a ‘likeable’ Steeler… Or was becoming one until the front office decided otherwise. Fans immediately feared the ripple effects on timing and rhythm. Kaboly’s tweet summed up the vibe: “Yinzers aren’t happy.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Taylor had played like a man desperate to earn his spot, logging 77 yards on five catches through two preseason games while often working with backups. Those flashes, combined with his relentless effort in drills, made him a fan favorite. The shock of seeing him waived underscored just how fragile underdog stories can be in the NFL. “ROC TAYLOR?!?!” one comment read.

Others went deeper, arguing Taylor had done more than enough to warrant a roster spot. One comment read: “wtf is wrong with them, sometimes idk man I might need to apply they suck… And we wonder why we haven’t won a playoff game in 11 years.” Could be over-reaching, but a CBS update was blunt: despite “decent preseason” showings, the rookie wasn’t convincing enough for Pittsburgh’s staff.

However, fans saw it differently. Many pointed to the grind he displayed in OTAs and how he looked like one of those hidden gems who could slip onto the 53-man roster. The anger was understandable — supporters wanted to see if his story could grow into the next great Pittsburgh underdog tale. As the FanSided writer Loyal Ricks wrote it, “he reminded me of past Steelers underdog stories — players who weren’t drafted but earned their place through sheer effort.” It stung all the more because this one felt like it was on the verge of coming true.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Then came the more biting takes, like: “You cut Roc Taylor while Cam Heyward still on the team.” It’s an emotional overreach, sure — Heyward remains a defensive pillar — but it captured the raw frustration of the moment. With Heyward’s hold-in hanging over the preseason and draft picks like Derrick Harmon and Yahya Black pushing for snaps, fans saw a double standard: a camp standout was cast aside while a veteran sat.

In the end, the swirl of reactions — from disbelief like this comment highlighted: “NOT ROC!!” to pointed criticism — all trace back to one truth. Steelers fans felt Taylor deserved better. Even if the business side of the NFL left no room, he earned it. And in a city where football is religion, cutting a young receiver who looked like Rodgers’ secret weapon turned into more than a transaction — it became a referendum on Mike Tomlin’s vision.