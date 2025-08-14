Pittsburgh Reporter Confirms Steelers’ New Offer to Cam Heyward Amid Contract Dispute

Cam Heyward’s plan is clear: Either get what he wants or act out until he does. How far is he willing to go? Well, after a defensive market reset this offseason, the defensive lineman doesn’t mind missing even regular-season games. “There are definitely options out there that could reflect that,” the Pittsburgh Steelers player had said just earlier this week. Drafted No. 31 by the Steelers in 2011, Hayward still has two years remaining on his contract, he’s owed $14.75 million this season, and $14.5 million in 2026.

Heyward’s decision came after negotiations seemingly failed to work out the way he had hoped since his initial request in February. “I’m looking to be valued…I know what I bring to this team and what I’m capable of on and off the field, so it’s hard for me, after the year I’ve had, to really justify playing at the number I’m playing at,” he said. However, looks like the front office might finally be caving.

An X post from DonnyFootball claimed that the Steelers reporter, @FarabaughFB, believes the Steelers might restructure Heyward’s contract by shifting $8–10 million of the money he’s set to earn in 2026 into his 2025 salary. “Steelers reporter @FarabaughFB thinks the team will take a chunk of Cam Heyward’s money for 2026 to pay him more in 2025 and get his value where he wants it to be. He projects 8-10M being moved to this year,” the post read.

The player’s demands are not disclosed. However, Heyward has expressed his willingness to continue playing for the team. In September 2024, Heyward agreed to a two-year, $29 million extension with the Steelers, keeping him under contract through the 2026 season. The deal included a $13.45 million guaranteed roster bonus for 2025, bringing his total earnings for that year to $14.75 million. If he’s still on the roster on the fifth day of the 2026 league year, he will earn an additional $12.95 million roster bonus. However, there is no guaranteed money in his contract beyond this season. Heyward is a crucial piece for the Steelers, and the team clearly can’t afford to lose the player.

While some seemingly support Heyward’s decision, others have criticised the player. Speaking on 93.7 The Fan Wednesday morning, former Bills GM and Steelers executive Doug Whaley criticized Heyward for entering a contract dispute just one year after signing an extension. He believes the player is overstepping by seeking another revised contract. The chatter hasn’t stopped, but the Steelers have more on their plate than just Heyward’s contract situation.

The Steelers are dealing with another contract drama

The Steelers’ captain isn’t the only one holding out. Heyward’s contract drama is certainly getting all the attention it deserves, but that chaos isn’t the reason behind another contract dispute brewing under the Steelers’ noses. Another special teamer, Chris Boswell, has also been absent. Instead, he’s been spending his time playing golf.

After an impressive 2024 season, the kicker has demanded a new contract, an offer that would make him the highest-paid special teams member that the Steelers have ever seen. While there has been little movement in Heyward’s contract negotiations, there seems to be even less discussion about Boswell’s deal.

During an appearance on 93.7 The Fan, NFL insider Mike Florio explained why Boswell isn’t getting paid. “I don’t see them blinking for Boswell and not blinking for Heyward. That one is just weird to me,” Florio said. The team also has Ben Sauls, who has impressed in training camp and the preseason opener. If Boswell isn’t available for Week 1, the Steelers might still enter the game feeling confident.

However, the problem for the Steelers has been their inconsistent offense for years now. And the team might need Boswell’s reliability. Yes, they will have Sauls, but Boswell’s impact can’t be denied. It remains to be seen if the team can convince both players to stay.