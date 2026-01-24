Pittsburgh Steelers Make Final Mike McCarthy Decision as Aaron Rodgers Gets His HC Wish

After a successful 19-year run with Mike Tomlin at the helm, the Pittsburgh Steelers are entering a new era. The Steelers are hiring Aaron Rodgers’ former head coach in Green Bay, Mike McCarthy, as the franchise’s fourth head coach since 1969. It’ll be McCarthy’s third head coaching opportunity in the NFL, as he previously was in charge of the Packers, followed by the Dallas Cowboys, his most recent head coaching stint.

“Coming home: The Steelers are working towards a deal to hire Mike McCarthy as their head coach, per sources,” Tom Pelissero wrote on X. “McCarthy grew up in Pittsburgh. Now, at age 62, the Super Bowl winner gets a chance to coach the team he grew up rooting for.”

McCarthy spent five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before he and the organization failed to reach a contract extension after the 2024 season. During this stint, McCarthy posted a 49-35 regular-season record but only managed a 1-3 in the playoffs. But his 12-year run with the Green Bay Packers was more successful, as he won six NFC North titles and a Super Bowl in the 2010-11 season when they defeated the Steelers.

Looking at the overall numbers, McCarthy has led his teams to the playoffs in 12 of his 18 seasons as an NFL head coach, with an 11-11 postseason record and eight division titles. His 174 career wins are 13th in league history. Continuing this consistent form will be vital for the Steelers, as they haven’t had a single losing season in Mike Tomlin’s 19-year tenure.

Mike McCarthy has the resume and coaching acumen to lead the Steelers, but this decision by the Pittsburgh front office was also their last attempt to bring Aaron Rodgers back for one more season.

Pittsburgh aims to bring back Rodgers after the Mike McCarthy hire

While the Steelers front office has solved its head coach problem by signing Mike McCarthy, the franchise’s next target is securing its quarterback for the 2026 season. There have been countless reports about the Steelers wanting to bring back Aaron Rodgers for one more season after his solid 2025 performance, as he recorded a passer rating of 94.8 with 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions in 16 games.

Alongside these stats, Rodgers also emerged as a vital locker room figure, which was noted by almost every player on the Steelers roster during their exit interviews. Hence, as per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, the franchise is hoping that AROD would stay for one more stint with his former head coach, Mike McCarthy.

“There was belief in the building that hiring Mike McCarthy could bring Aaron Rodgers back in the fold,” Pryor wrote on X. “Now we’ll see what the QB does.”

Rodgers and McCarthy spent several years together with the Green Bay Packers, where they won a Super Bowl together. But in the latter part of their time in Milwaukee, there was speculation about a rocky relationship between the two. However, when last asked about his opinion on his former head coach, Rodgers revealed that time had healed whatever issues the two had, which he hinted were overblown to begin with.

“I think time always can be a great healer, not that there needed to be a lot of healing in our relationship. There was always so much love,” Rodgers said, according to The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman. “That’s always gonna connect us and bond us, and with time, it’s just increased the greater gratitude that I have for him, the time we spent together, the love I have for him, and the appreciation for what he meant to my career.”

Looking at these comments, Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy have solved their differences and are back on good terms after their time in Green Bay, and hence, the Pittsburgh fans would hope that AROD can come back for one more season and finish his illustrious career by winning his second Lombardi Trophy in the yellow and black.