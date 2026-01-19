Pittsburgh Steelers Suffer Major Setback To Replace Mike Tomlin After Announcing HC Update

Essentials Inside The Story Steelers face rare coaching reset amid postseason pressure

Rams playoff run complicates Pittsburgh’s preferred interview timeline

Multiple coordinators and one proven veteran quietly enter the mix

The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the hunt for a new head coach for the first time in nearly two decades. After Mike Tomlin marked an end to his tenure, several names have emerged as potential candidates. While this also included the Los Angeles Rams’ Defensive Coordinator Chris Shula, a recent development appears to have set back any fruitful conversations with him. The update came after the Rams secured a 20-17 win to extend their run to the Super Bowl.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“With the Rams win. The Steelers won’t be able to interview Chris Shula in person until January 26th. At the earliest. Per NFL rules. He’s worth the wait,” insider Andrew Fillipponi wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

The update of the Steelers initiating a conversation with Shula emerged after ESPN’s senior insider, Adam Schefter, posted on X. Shula is in his second year as the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams.

Shula turned a post-Donald Rams defense into a playoff contender, maximizing late-round and cheap free-agent talent. He climbed quickly through McVay’s tree, earning a Super Bowl ring and respect as one of the NFL’s brightest young defensive minds. The ongoing season also produced notable results as the Rams’ defense gave up the 10th-fewest points and the 11th-fewest rushing yards per game. These notable achievements mean that it wasn’t just the Steelers who had Shula on their list.

“Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula wound up doing five HC interviews—he met with the Steelers, Ravens, Dolphins, Raiders, and Cardinals,” Albert Breer reported on X. “He’d gotten seven requests. And the three Rams assistants (Shula, Mike LaFleur, Nate Scheelhaase) did a total of 11 interviews.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite never holding a head coaching job, Chris Shula has quickly become one of the most coveted names on this year’s coaching carousel. USA TODAY labeled Shula one of the top names on the coaching carousel, and his results with the Rams backed it up. In the playoff spotlight, his defense surrendered just 17 points and forced three turnovers, overwhelming rookie Caleb Williams and the Bears when it mattered most.

However, despite the Rams’ success in the draw, the latest reports have pitched in a different name, adding a sigh of relief for the Steelers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The Steelers request an interview with a former Packers and Cowboys coach

The Pittsburgh Steelers have asked to interview nine different coaching candidates, and the latest name appears to be a potential move. Reports suggest that the Steelers are set to interview Mike McCarthy. The candidate comes with a strong portfolio, having previously coached the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers. The Pittsburgh native once worked at the University of Pittsburgh as a graduate assistant and wide receivers coach.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero also noted that McCarthy’s father was a firefighter and police officer in Pittsburgh and owned a local bar. He also grew up as a Steelers fan.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Steelers have now scheduled an interview this week with Super Bowl-winning coach Mike McCarthy, per sources,” the insider wrote on X. “A Pittsburgh native, McCarthy has won 60.4% of his games with 12 playoff trips in 18 seasons. He would be the first offensive-minded Steelers HC in the modern era.”

McCarthy holds a 174-112-2 record, with most of that time spent leading the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys. His biggest achievement came in Green Bay, where he coached the Packers to a Super Bowl XLV win. While the win came over the Steelers, they will surely let that slide to acquire the candidate’s potential.

Besides McCarthy, the team is also in talks with Nathan Scheelhaase of the Rams, Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, and Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores. It now remains to be seen who walks in as the team’s future.