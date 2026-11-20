Brett Favre arrived in New York in 2008 as a savior, and the New York Jets raced to 8-3 but then lost four of their final five matchups. They finished 9-7 and missed the playoffs, with the quarterback’s declining arm and outsized presence overshadowing everything. The NFL community and the Pittsburgh Steelers know the feeling of a legend colliding with a locker room. And one local critic believes the Steelers are headed down the same road with Aaron Rodgers.

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During a recent sit-down on 105.9 The X, Mark Madden, who is a Pittsburgh native and longtime sports commentator, envisioned how Rodgers’ final season with the Steelers will turn out.

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“I’ve said the Steelers are going to make the playoffs and going to not collapse,” Madden said. “And now I am not ruling out them collapsing because Rodgers is a megalomaniac, an egomaniac, and just plain maniac. And it’s negating McCarthy being a real football coach.

“McCarthy wants to call what’s best for the offense. Rodgers wants to call what he wants to call. Like T.J. Watt just wants to rush off the left end on defense. It could yet go real sideways with Rodgers. And I bet it does. And I bet he doesn’t finish the season.”

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Mark Madden has his reasons to speak against Aaron Rodgers. There have been several instances in the 2026 season where Rodgers has feuded with head coach Mike McCarthy.

During an October Thursday Night Football loss to the Cleveland Browns, broadcast microphones caught Rodgers yelling at McCarthy over a slow play call, with McCarthy muttering an expletive in return.

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“What? What the f–k?! Call it!” Rodgers yelled. To which McCarthy responded: “f—–g a—–e.”

Although both downplayed the incident afterward, the subtle friction was seemingly visible. A few weeks later, the same friction resurfaced following their Week 10 loss to the Bengals.

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Rodgers started 0-for-8 with just 27 passing yards through three quarters. But when he was questioned about the team’s playoff viability, the Steelers QB stood dismissive, calling their concerns “dramatic.”

Apart from that, a persistent critique of Rodgers throughout his career is his reluctance to run under-center play-action passes, a staple that helps aging quarterbacks create easier throws. When pressed on why Pittsburgh rarely uses play-action despite Mike McCarthy wanting more of it, Rodgers sidestepped accountability by telling reporters, “That’s not a question for me.”

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One can also deem such statements coming from Rodgers as stubbornness.

However, despite occasional on-field blowups and differing offensive preferences, the two remain aligned publicly. Before their Week 10 game in Cincinnati, Rodgers and McCarthy walked together onto NBC’s broadcast set to greet former Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, reinforcing that their day-to-day partnership remains intact.

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Amid the mounting noise, Pittsburgh’s season is far from over. The Steelers hold a 6–3 record and a probability of making the playoffs, largely carried by an elite defense, which is ranked 7th in the league in scoring defense (20.2 points allowed per game). On top of that, Rodgers & Co. also have a favorable upcoming schedule, starting with a matchup against a struggling 2-7 Philadelphia Eagles team in Week 11.

As long as Pittsburgh’s defense keeps games close and the offense avoids turnovers, Rodgers’ experience can still keep them competitive even without MVP-level play.