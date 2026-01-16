Steelers Plan Mass Firing of Mike Tomlin’s Coaches as Interview Scheduled With Rams Coordinator

Essentials Inside The Story Pittsburgh Steelers clear entire staff after Mike Tomlin’s exit

Mike Tomlin’s assistants told to seek jobs elsewhere

Pittsburgh interviews Rams’ coach for head coach

After Mike Tomlin stepped away, it did not just shake the top of the building; instead, the Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for a fresh start with a new head coach. But according to a report, it painted a brutal picture for the coaches who followed Tomlin for years.

According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac, the Steelers told every coach and assistant hired by Tomlin they are free to “pursue other opportunities.” Steelers correspondent Mark Kaboly later backed up the report, making it clear this was not a rumor or noise.

Kaboly shared the reality in blunt terms on X, writing, “Steelers strength and conditioning staff not expected to be retained. The coaching staff is in a state of unknown. Some want to come back but can’t afford to wait and pass up a potential opportunity if it arises.”

Tomlin’s staff included 23 coaches, including those for strength and conditioning. All of them remain under contract until the end of February. However, the Steelers have opened the doors and allowed every single one to interview elsewhere, whether inside the league or beyond it.

For instance, offensive coordinator Arthur Smith wasted no time. Despite having one year left on his three-year deal, he interviewed this week for head coaching jobs in Tennessee and Arizona. Additionally, he has already scheduled an interview with the Detroit Lions for their offensive coordinator position.

Notably, this approach marks a sharp turn from the past. Back in 2007, the Steelers kept key voices when Tomlin first arrived. Dick LeBeau, Bruce Arians, Keith Butler, and Ray Horton all stayed. Arians even climbed the ladder and became offensive coordinator.

However, context matters. That staff was fresh off back-to-back AFC Championship trips and a Super Bowl win. Similarly, when Bill Cowher arrived in 1992, he was told to retain Dick Hoak, a deep-rooted Steelers lifer.

However, this time feels different. With an interview already scheduled with a Los Angeles Rams coordinator for the head coaching role, the Steelers are not preserving history. They are clearing the slate.

Steelers to interview Rams coordinator to replace Mike Tomlin

After Mike Tomlin’s exit, the Steelers are set to open their first round of interviews. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Pittsburgh will hold a virtual interview on Jan. 16 with Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase.

Scheelhaase is clearly in demand across the league. Along with the Steelers, he is scheduled to interview with the Silver and Black in Sin City, the Ravens of Charm City, and the Browns from the Dawg Pound tomorrow. That kind of traffic does not happen by accident. A former quarterback at Illinois from 2009 to 2013, Scheelhaase piled up 8,568 passing yards and 55 touchdowns before turning his focus to coaching.

After that, his climb felt steady and intentional. He spent years in the college game, first at his alma mater from 2015 to 2017, then at Iowa State from 2018 through 2023. Because of that work, Rams head coach Sean McVay brought him to the City of Angels ahead of the 2024 season as an offensive assistant and pass game specialist.

Eventually, the results spoke loudly enough to earn more responsibility. This season, Scheelhaase stepped into the pass game coordinator role and helped fuel one of the league’s most explosive attacks. Matthew Stafford threw for 4,707 yards and 46 touchdowns, while the Rams led the NFL in yards per game at 394.6.

Still, some around the league question whether the jump to head coach might come too soon. Even so, learning under McVay carries real weight. A young offensive mind with proven production almost always draws serious looks during a coaching cycle.

For now, Pittsburgh has leaned toward defensive-minded options. However, Scheelhaase stands out as a curveball. With Tomlin stepping down earlier this week, the Steelers may see this as the moment to pivot and bet on offense.