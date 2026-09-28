Steelers Player Calls Out NFLPA for Failing To Push Back on Brazil Game Despite Poor Field Conditions

The condition of the Maracanã field became a concern well before the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens took the field in Rio de Janeiro. With images showing thin patches of grass and uneven sections across the pitch, Steelers safety DeShon Elliott questioned what the NFL Players Association was doing about the playing surface.

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Elliott shared a post from a Steelers and NFL Draft analyst, Derrick, on X that showed the condition of the field and appeared to agree with the concerns surrounding it.

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“Halfway serious question: what does the NFL Players Association actually do?” the post read.

The images showed several areas where the grass appeared thin, with patches of exposed, green-colored dirt visible underneath. The concern was not limited to NFL observers, either. Local soccer players had already raised questions about the condition of the Maracanã pitch after a busy soccer schedule involving Flamengo and Fluminense.

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With the NFL game approaching, the concern was whether the surface would provide enough traction for players to move safely and perform normally.

Imago Credit: Instagram/ DeShon Elliott

The NFLPA did eventually address the issue. NFLPA president JC Tretter said the union had heard concerns about the field and had been working with the NFL to evaluate the surface.

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“Our number one priority is the health and safety of our players,” Tretter said. “The concern heading into this week was that the field would be loose, patchy, and lead to excessive slipping. Those conditions are generally more of a playability and performance issue than a significant injury concern.”

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Tretter explained that the NFL and NFLPA each had field experts in Brazil assessing the surface ahead of the game. The union wanted the field to have better “traction and stability” and recommended additional work on the stitching before kickoff.

But Tretter also stressed that the issue was about more than simply avoiding injuries.

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“Safety isn’t the only standard. Players should be able to perform at the level they expect of themselves and that fans expect from them,” Tretter said. “A thin, slick field may not present the same risks as a surface with too much traction, but it still affects performance and the quality of the game.”

The union had raised concerns and was involved in testing the field, but it had not called for the game to be moved. NFL field director Nick Pappas also remained confident that the surface would be ready.

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Maracanã Field Holds Up Despite the Concerns

By the time the Cowboys and Ravens arrived for kickoff, the field had gone through additional work and testing.

The surface passed its required testing on Friday, and Pappas told reporters Saturday that the necessary standards had been met.

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“We have an independent inspector that comes in, walks with myself, walks with a member of the NFLPA,” Pappas said. “They were here yesterday. Performed that test. Things check out. We’ve made additional improvements to the field that we think were helpful.”

Crews continued working on the natural grass in the hours leading up to the game, including trimming and stitching sections of the pitch. Video from the stadium showed workers tending to the surface on Saturday, while some footage before kickoff showed sections of stitched grass being pulled up relatively easily.

Once the game began, however, the field did not become the major issue many had expected. There were no obvious stretches of players repeatedly slipping, and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and head coach Brian Schottenheimer both said afterward that the conditions did not affect the game.

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“It held up fine,” Schottenheimer said.

The field also wasn’t responsible for one of Dallas’ biggest mistakes. Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson fumbled after making a catch from Prescott in the third quarter, giving Baltimore an important turnover.

The Maracanã is a natural-grass venue and has a heavy soccer schedule, making field maintenance important whenever the NFL brings a game there. The concern surrounding the surface had dominated much of the buildup, but once the Cowboys and Ravens took the field, the players largely moved past it.

The game itself provided plenty of drama. Baltimore defeated Dallas 34-31 after Tyler Loop converted a 56-yard field goal, leaving the Ravens with a win in the NFL’s return to Brazil.