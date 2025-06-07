Steelers Playoff Hopes Depend on Arthur Smith-Aaron Rodgers’ Relationship Amid Added Concern

Picture this: Aaron Rodgers takes the snap, scanning the field with that trademark laser focus. But instead of the familiar shotgun spread, he’s under center in Arthur Smith’s motion-heavy scheme – a fish navigating uncharted waters. It’s the NFL’s version of The Odd Couple, where a gunslinger who thrives on autonomy collides with a run-game architect who treats pre-snap motion like Picasso treats brushstrokes.

As Chase Daniel quipped, “I’m really interested to break down what the relationship between Arthur Smith and Aaron Rodgers is going to be like.” Translation: This partnership isn’t just X’s and O’s; it’s a high-wire act over the Monongahela River.

Aaron Rodgers’ DNA is coded for shotgun autonomy. ‘He likes to see stuff and he likes to be audible.’ Smith’s playbook? A ground-and-pound sonata with choreographed shifts and play-action deception. Daniel’s analysis cuts deep: “When you look at what Arthur Smith has done, it’s under center, it’s play action, it’s lean on the run game, it shifts, it’s motions.” Think Madden versus Dark Souls – one rewards improvisation, the other demands meticulous execution.

Why could this marriage work? Smith’s résumé whispers hope. He resurrected Ryan Tannehill in Tennessee and juggled Justin Fields/Russell Wilson in Pittsburgh. As Daniel notes, “Arthur Smith can handle it… he did turn around Ryan Tannehill’s career.” But Rodgers isn’t Tannehill.

He’s a four-time MVP with 503 career TD passes – a maestro used to conducting his symphony. The compromise? Smith must weave shotgun concepts into his run-first tapestry, while Rodgers embraces play-action, ranking 25th out of 32 qualifying quarterbacks in drop-back success rate. Fail this dance, and Pittsburgh’s playoff dreams flatline.

Daniel’s projection stings but rings true: “Third in your division in the AFC North, I don’t think it gets you to a playoff.” Yet beneath the stats lies poetry – a 41-year-old QB chasing legacy, a coach with something to prove, and a city that bleeds black-and-gold hope.

Adding urgency is the stark reality of the roster churn. The Steelers didn’t just add Rodgers; they bled out key production. Daniel sounds the alarm with a chilling stat: “They lost their leading passer. They lost their leading rusher, and they lost their leading receiver this offseason. There’s a lot of holes there. Aaron Rodgers fills one of them.”

He leans on history, a harbinger of potential doom: “The last three times that had happened—where a team had lost their passer, rusher, and receiver all leading the team—those teams finished 2–15, 3–13, 5–11. That dates back to 2018. So, I don’t know what we’re seeing here.” In addition, the defense hasn’t arguably gotten better for Mike Tomlin’s team, so, as is obvious, the expectations will be high from the QB this time.

The expectations triangle from Aaron Rodgers and his coaches!

Aaron Rodgers didn’t sign a 1-year deal to be a game manager. After 18 seasons, he expects autonomy at the line, deep shots to DK Metcalf (6,324 career yards), and crucially, respect. As he once said in 2019, “Some of that, you just have to figure out ultimately, but the most important thing is trust. It’s a real, true trust. And I think it just comes from conversation, him understanding that I’m just trying to win, and I have to trust my instincts, and me trusting him, that he’s calling what he thinks is the best play in that situation, and that he needs me to make it work.” Translation: Smith’s play-calling must marry structure with Rodgers’ audibles, as he might hang up his cleats after this.

On the other hand, Arthur Smith’s non-negotiables are physicality and finish. His ‘Artistic Smashmouth’ demands Rodgers sell play-action like Broadway, not half-heartedly wave a prop. His Falcons led the NFL in rushing in 2022. Now, he’ll expect Jaylen Warren to feast on light boxes created by Rodgers’ play-action threats. At the end, Tomlin’s ultimatum might be – No more ‘non-losing season’ moral victories. With six straight wild-card exits, Mike Tomlin’s extension hinges on playoff wins. His message? “Figure it out.” As he famously growled after a 2024 loss: “We don’t live in our fears. We live in our hopes.” Hence, Smith and Rodgers have 17 games to align galaxies.

Then there’s the cap space wildcard. Pittsburgh’s $31.8 M war chest isn’t just numbers – it’s Rodgers’ insurance policy. If the offense sputters early, expect GM Omar Khan to weaponize that cash for:

A veteran RB (if Warren’s RFA transition stumbles)

O-line depth (Rodgers was sacked 30+ times in three of his last four seasons)

‘Fool’s gold,’ as Chase Daniel warned, won’t cut it in the AFC North gauntlet.

While new faces like DK Metcalf ($18 M cap hit) and Patrick Queen (three-year, $41 million deal) bring talent, the sheer volume of lost production hangs like Pittsburgh fog. Even the vaunted Steel Curtain 2.0 gets a skeptical glance from Daniel: “The defense has not gotten better in my opinion.” With T.J. Watt’s $30.4 M cap hit anchoring one side and Minkah Fitzpatrick ($21.4 M) the back end, that unit must defy that assessment.