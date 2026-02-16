Steelers Predicted to Bring Back Key Free Agent as Mike McCarthy Could Abandon $48.4M Star

Pittsburgh Steelers new head coach Mike McCarthy fields questions during the press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz at Acrisure Stadium on Tuesday, January 27, 2026 in Pittsburgh. Mike McCarthy, a Pittsburgh area native replaces Mike Tomlin who was the Pittsburgh Steelers coach for the 19 season. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA PIT2026012707 ARCHIExCARPENTER

Pittsburgh Steelers new head coach Mike McCarthy fields questions during the press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz at Acrisure Stadium on Tuesday, January 27, 2026 in Pittsburgh. Mike McCarthy, a Pittsburgh area native replaces Mike Tomlin who was the Pittsburgh Steelers coach for the 19 season. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA PIT2026012707 ARCHIExCARPENTER

The Pittsburgh Steelers are staring down a brutal offseason calculus where loyalty will inevitably clash with the salary cap. While the front office is practically guaranteed to secure one vital offensive piece hitting the open market, another $48.4 million investment might be shown the door. The arrival of Mike McCarthy is about to radically alter the franchise’s offensive DNA.

Running back Kenneth Gainwell has been nothing short of excellent for the Steelers since arriving from Philadelphia. The team MVP excelled under Arthur Smith’s multi-back system, finishing the 2025 campaign with 114 carries, 537 yards, and five touchdowns. Now, his $1.79 million bargain-bin contract is set to expire in mid-March.

His dynamic partnership with Jaylen Warren became the undeniable highlight of the Steelers’ season. Together, the duo accounted for 11 combined rushing touchdowns, while Gainwell formed immediate chemistry with veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers. At just 26 years old, the running back is firmly in his prime with plenty of runway left to maintain this peak form.

Furthermore, McCarthy’s arrival as head coach could be the ultimate catalyst for Gainwell’s continued success. During McCarthy’s tenure in Dallas, he famously engineered breakout seasons for his backfield, pushing Rico Dowdle past the 1,000-yard mark and helping Tony Pollard earn a Pro Bowl nod. The Steelers struck gold finding Gainwell in free agency, and they are highly unlikely to let him walk back into it.

While the backfield’s future looks secure in Pittsburgh, the same cannot be said for one of the team’s highest-paid pass catchers. Pat Freiermuth may have suited up in the Black and Gold for the very last time. Looking at his metrics, fans expected a massive 2025 campaign, but his production took a perplexing nosedive.

Pat Freiermuth may have played his last game for the Pittsburgh Steelers

The tight end recorded just 41 receptions for 486 yards and four touchdowns this past season. That represents a steep drop-off of nearly 150 yards and three touchdowns compared to his 2024 output. Following the most statistically disappointing year since his 2021 rookie season, prominent voices are beginning to map out his exit strategy.

“Pat Freiermuth, they barely played him last year,” analyst Gregg Rosenthal noted on his NFL Daily Podcast. “He’s $9.1 million in total compensation this season. He has an extremely tradeable contract.”

Rosenthal didn’t stop there when evaluating the disconnect in the passing game.

“He didn’t seem fit with Rodgers for whatever reason,” Rosenthal added. “He seems like one that stands out to me because he’s in the middle of his prime. He’s a solid player, but maybe he’s not a fit there anymore.”

Despite Rosenthal’s observation, the on-field tape told a slightly different story regarding his chemistry with his quarterback. The tight end was frequently out-snapped by Darnell Washington, yet he still flashed undeniable top-tier potential when his number was actually called.

Look no further than his explosive Week 7 performance against the Bengals to see his ceiling. Freiermuth racked up 111 yards and two touchdowns, entirely bailing out the offense in crunch time. Facing a desperate 2nd-and-20 with just 2:31 left in the fourth quarter, Rodgers scrambled left and launched a 68-yard touchdown bomb to Freiermuth to give Pittsburgh a late 31-30 lead.

That type of game-breaking ability makes Arthur Smith’s refusal to feature him even more baffling. Now, McCarthy inherits a 27-year-old tight end armed with a four-year, $48.4 million contract that runs through 2028. The new head coach must immediately decide whether to build around that untapped potential or cut bait and trade him to the highest bidder.