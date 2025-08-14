Pressure Mounts On DK Metcalf as Aaron Rodgers Wants Steelers to Sign Super Bowl Champion WR

DK Metcalf landed in Pittsburgh as the ticket to the Steelers’ offensive revival. Big contract, big expectations. The kind fans salivate over. Yet fast forward to August 2025, and the reality is anything but flattering. Training camp has shown cracks in Metcalf’s armor, exposing a player not quite firing on all cylinders. Meanwhile, the grizzled veteran Aaron Rodgers isn’t sitting back. He’s actively hunting for help.

Because in camp, Metcalf has struggled to create separation on routes. On August 13, he lined up against cornerback Jalen Ramsey and looked anything but dominant. Ramsey slowed him down, and Metcalf’s route-running left much to be desired. Rodgers threw a ball that Metcalf couldn’t reel in. Fans saw it all unfold live, and the response was harsh.

The mounting pressure on Metcalf isn’t coming just from the stands. Rodgers has been quietly trying to fix the problem. A person of influence, Rodgers has taken it upon himself to recruit Odell Beckham Jr., a WR with a championship pedigree but a career now on the decline. Beckham is a veteran who still knows the ropes. And can add a level of savvy missing from the Steelers’ receiver room. Insider Mark Kaboly’s recent reports confirm the Steelers’ front office shares this thinking. “I would not be shocked within the next 10 to 12 days that they add a receiver.” They need help, and signing Beckham could be the quickest fix.

The Rodgers-Beckham link makes sense. Despite Beckham’s injury setbacks and fading stats, nine receptions for 55 yards with the Dolphins last season. He’s battled through multiple ACL tears but has shown glimpses of what made him a star in his prime. The Steelers currently have $19.2 million in cap space, plenty of room to bring Beckham in without breaking the bank. And for Rodgers, adding a reliable veteran target could make a world of difference in syncing the offense as the regular season looms.

At camp, the contrast is clear. Metcalf’s highlight reel moments are few and far between. His biggest plays were largely overshadowed by inconsistency. For instance, back in late July, Rodgers and Metcalf connected well in a practice, with a 55-yard touchdown as a highlight. But those flashes were exceptions. Rodgers found a better rhythm with lesser-known receivers like Scotty Miller and Roman Wilson, showing that the offense’s issues run deeper than just Metcalf’s struggles. And the fans aren’t holding back.

Fan backlash grows as DK Metcalf struggles

One fan brutally summed up Metcalf’s route running, “DK has one good route. Run as fast as he can in a straight line.” And no doubt in that. DK is the fastest player in the league, “on the record.” But Calvin Austin has already outpaced him. And now this performance doesn’t help either. This fan backlash is spreading like wildfire, sandwiched between bits of hope and despair as the Steelers’ wide receiver room remains uncertain. The Steelers have no clear number two receiver besides Metcalf. Austin is sidelined with an injury, Wilson and Miller offer some help, but lack the star power and consistent production required.

As Kaboly noted, this vacuum at the receiver position is pushing the team to potentially make a notable move soon. Aaron Rodgers pushing for Beckham is a sign the Steelers understand their depth problem and want to act fast. As another jabbed, “Metcalf looks as lazy running routes as he did with Seattle. He is an average route runner at best.” And his 2024 season is a living example. He finished the season with career lows – only five touchdown receptions – which raised concerns about his overall effectiveness. What consistently misses from his run? Sharp cuts. Ultimately reduces effectiveness in creating separation from defenders.

Others piled on with comments like “Poor route,” and “DK is terrible never was a great football player just a freak athlete in general, he’s slow and has hands of stone.” The sentiment? Metcalf is big and fast, sure, but nothing special with the ball in his hands beyond that. One notable example was in Week 2 against the New England Patriots, where Metcalf dropped two passes on a day he still managed 10 catches for 129 yards and a touchdown. Those drops highlighted a recurring issue, especially as his drop percentage had spiked to its highest since 2020.

In the grand scheme, the storyline is clear: DK Metcalf’s spotlight is growing hotter by the day. His performance slump has prompted critical fan reactions and cast doubt on his ability to carry the Steelers’ passing game solo. Meanwhile, Rodgers is pressing the organization to add a known playmaker in Odell Beckham Jr., a Super Bowl champ who, while past his peak, brings experience and the potential to complement Metcalf’s raw physical talent.