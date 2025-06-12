Steelers Pressured to Take Drastic Step Against Mike Tomlin After Aaron Rodgers Signed Against Fans’ Wishes

Mike Tomlin walked into Pittsburgh in 2007 like he was made for the job. Oozing confidence, he took over a Steelers team still warm from a Super Bowl win and somehow made them his—fast. By his second season, Tomlin had a ring of his own. Now, 16 years later, there have been no more rings. Instead, it’s just the non-losing seasons and the echoes of dashed playoff hopes stacking up. Along with baffling collapses and the growing sense that the Steelers are stuck in neutral. The Steel City tolerated it for years because, at least, they weren’t as bad as many teams out there. But now, the patience is growing thin.

So, yeah, the fans’ goodwill has dried up. And if you need proof that fans are done with the status quo? Listen to Dejan Kovacevic. The longtime Steelers columnist knows Pittsburgh sports cold. And this week on ESPN Radio, he didn’t just criticize Mike Tomlin. He buried him. ” The broader Steelers nation talks a lot about these non-losing seasons and stuff like it. Nobody here gives a crap. He is as gone in everybody’s minds as gone gets,” says Kovacevic.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Dejan did not just stop there. The columnist did not sugarcoat while talking about the Steelers’ last season. Pittsburgh started 10-3, looking like legit contenders… then completely faceplanted down the stretch. Barely squeaked into the playoffs just to get their doors blown off by Baltimore. Kovacevic added, “The collapse that closed out the 2024 season really cemented that in a lot of people’s eyes…. People here have had enough. They’re ready for a change.”

But, while fans are ready to move on from Tomlin, Art Rooney II isn’t having it. Back in January, during that brutal five-game skid to end the season, the 72-year-old Steelers owner stood in front of reporters and made his stance clear. “When you look at how many games Mike has won in this league, you don’t win that many games if you’re not a good coach.” Even as losses piled up, Rooney doubled down. “Look, it’s fair to question it after losing five in a row, but when I talk to the players, I think the players still want to play for Mike.”

So while the Rooneys keep preaching patience with Mike Tomlin, Steelers fans are giving the front office that classic Pittsburgh side-eye after their latest ‘genius’ move.

Steel City isn’t loving the Aaron Rodgers gamble

Pittsburgh didn’t just wake up hating the Aaron Rodgers idea. This frustration’s been brewing for years. Four long years, to be exact. That’s how long it’s been since Ben Roethlisberger retired, leaving behind a gaping hole at the QB position. After Big Ben, first, they drafted Kenny Pickett – the hometown kid, the supposed heir. But two seasons later? They bring in a veteran to replace him – Russell Wilson.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Recently, the Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw bashed the franchise for failing Pickett. In an interview with 103.7 The Fan, Bradshaw said, “They throw a kid in there for two years, and you’ve got an offense that doesn’t fit and doesn’t work, and they can’t run because their offensive line’s not even good enough for a run-blocking team. Now, they’re saying Kenny Pickett is a failure. He wasn’t a failure; the Steelers were a failure.”

via Imago Newly signed quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers Aaron Rodgers 8 tosses grass to test the wind at the Steelers Mini-Camp on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 in Pittsburgh. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY PIT2025061009 ARCHIExCARPENTER

The Steelers had a real chance to draft their next franchise QB this year. Shedeur Sanders was right there – the Colorado star even visited Pittsburgh’s facility, getting fans excited about a potential new era. But when draft day arrived? Same old story. The front office became obsessed with chasing veteran Aaron Rodgers instead of building for tomorrow. And Steelers Nation? They’re fed up. “We’ve been through the wringer,” one fan told USA Today outside PNC Park. “I just want something to last. I want a Josh Allen.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The sentiment echoes across the city – from sports bars to social media, where another fan put it bluntly: “He sucks. I wish he’d retired already.” The indirect message to Rodgers is clear. The 41-year-old is not just fighting a new playbook; he is fighting a fanbase that’s exhausted by playoff droughts and late-season collapses. Will Aaron be able to win Steel City’s hearts? Or will it end with him taking Tomlin down alongside?