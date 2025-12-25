Steelers Pro Bowler Airs Aaron Rodgers’ Secret, Reveals Steelers QB’s True Character Amid Bad Reputation

Essentials Inside The Story Ben Skowronek reveals a different side of QB Aaron Rodgers.

Cameron Heyward appreciates Rodgers' efforts in the Miami Dolphins game.

Aaron Rodgers will be hanging up his cleats after the 2025 season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers‘ huddle has become quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ latest proving ground. The 41-year-old, who has faced numerous battles, from Achilles tears to media storms, is now surrounded by teammates who see a different side of him than the one portrayed in the media. One such teammate gave out one of Rodgers’ secrets.

Wide receiver Ben Skowronek made an appearance on NFL Insider Jordan Schultz’s podcast and opened up about his secret.

“He really likes Mario Kart. He’s not that good at it. I’ve been whooping his a** lately,” Skowronek said.

Furthermore, he also spoke about things that surprised him about the quarterback.

“I didn’t anticipate him being as down to Earth as he is,” Skowronek said. “He is just a kid at heart that loves football. He loves to practice, he loves to play, he loves the preparation aspect of it, and he loves his teammate. He’s asking about my family, he’s asking about my wife. He’s just a normal person man, who happens to be the best thrower of the football of all time. I watched him growing up and now he’s one of my best friends, so that’s pretty cool.”

Cam Heyward echoed similar feelings after the Steelers’ 28-15 win over the Miami Dolphins. While speaking with SportsCenter, Heyward admitted that Rodgers’ experience and the accountability that the 42-year-old brings.

“I think there’s a level of accountability he brings to the group. The way he challenges guys, the way he communicates.” Heyward said. “There’s a lot of stuff that you see during practice, but then off the field, he is working with guys, making sure that it’s not just the offensive line, it’s the wide receivers, the tight ends… They all play a big role in what he wants to do, and he just keeps talking about it.”

Even though this is Rodgers’ first season in Pittsburgh, the four-time NFL MVP has made quite an impact. However, the 41-year-old could be nearing the end of his career, a topic he discussed in June.

Aaron Rodgers reflects on his long career

The 2025 season is going to be Rodgers’s last season. During his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers reflected on his career and admitted that “there is no better place to finish” than the Steelers.

“I played 20 fricking years. It’s been a long run. I’ve enjoyed it, and no better place to finish than in one of the cornerstone franchises of the NFL with Mike Tomlin and a great group of leadership and great guys in the city that expects you to win,” Rodgers said.

The Steelers and Tomlin expect to end their playoff drought with Aaron Rodgers on their side. However, if things do not go as planned, we could also see the XLV Super Bowl Champion come back for another season.

The Steelers now sit first in the AFC North, with a 9-6 record. Entering Week 17 of the regular season, Mike Tomlin’s team has been given a 91% chance of qualifying for the playoffs. Already on a three-game winning streak, they will be on the road to face the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 28. Furthermore, they will host the Baltimore Ravens for the final game of the regular season.