“Probably Not”: Steelers Owner All But Confirms Stance on Drafting First-Round QB Despite Aaron Rodgers’ Uncertainty

While Pittsburgh Steelers fans still wonder about Aaron Rodgers’ return for the upcoming season, team owner Art Rooney II has issued a clear mandate about the franchise’s strategy for the 2026 NFL draft. The Steelers had Rodgers as their QB1 last season and won the AFC North before suffering another playoff defeat. With the franchise ushering in a new era under head coach Mike McCarthy, Art Rooney II revealed the Steelers’ plans for the draft.

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“I think I can tell you one thing: it’s probably not going to be a quarterback,” Art Rooney II said during an interview with WTAE-TV, Pittsburgh. “But beyond that, it’s wide open. Of course, it depends on what happens in front of us. But, you know, I think it’ll be exciting to build. Interesting. A lot of interesting players in this draft. And, I think one of the — not only our first pick, but as you probably know, we have 12 selections in this draft. So we have an opportunity to really add some talent to the roster.”

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The franchise owner’s assessment stems from the Steelers having two quarterbacks on the roster: Mason Rudolph and Will Howard.

The 30-year-old Rudolph has played six seasons in the league and thrown for 4,925 yards and 30 touchdowns while starting only 19 times in his career, whereas Howard, a rookie from the 2025 draft, hasn’t started in the league.’

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And so, it seems the veteran will be the most stable option if Aaron Rodgers doesn’t return, as there hasn’t been an update on the 42-year-old’s future with the franchise. At the conclusion of last season, Rodgers commented that his future decisions would not be emotionally driven.

“This was such a fun year. A lot of adversity, but a lot of fun,” Rodgers said. “You know, my life in the last year – this is a really good part of that. Coming here and being a part of this team. So it’s disappointing to be sitting here.”

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Similarly, GM Omar Khan has revealed he “doesn’t have a deadline in mind for determining if the team will need to look elsewhere,” per WTAE-TV Pittsburgh. Hence, the Pittsburgh faithful will still have to wait for an answer about Rodgers’ future with the franchise.

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But this allows them to shift their focus towards other positions the Steelers are focusing on in the draft. The Steelers hold 12 total picks in the 2026 NFL Draft and have the premier selection at No. 21 overall in the first round, with significant draft capital in the third round. While ESPN’s Brooke Pryor has named the wide receiver, interior offensive lineman, and safety positions of utmost need, she believes bolstering the receiving room will be the franchise’s paramount concern.

“Yes, the Steelers are doing their homework on the quarterback prospects, but that’s not necessarily a top-three need in this weak class,” Pryor reported. “Instead, they need to prioritize adding another wide receiver after trading for Michael Pittman Jr. and losing Calvin Austin III. New coach Mike McCarthy’s scheme calls for more wide receiver usage than Arthur Smith’s TE-heavy system.”

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Hence, NFL’s Next Gen Stats Research & Analytics’ Mike Band has urged the Pittsburgh Steelers to draft a certain Washington wideout to complete their revamped receiving corps from this offseason.

Draft expert predicts the Steelers to select star Washington standout in Round 1

Despite adding former Indianapolis Colts star Michael Pittman Jr., the Pittsburgh Steelers’ receiving room needs reinforcement after ranking 22nd in total receiving yards (3,632) and 27th in yards per reception (10.0), as per Summer Sports in 2025. Hence, Mike Band has predicted that the Steel City will use the 21st pick in the first round for Denzel Boston.

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“Pittsburgh can justify going offensive line here, but with Mike McCarthy now shaping the offense and the Steelers still looking for another long-term answer in the receiver room, Boston feels like a logical pivot,” Band wrote. “He gives them a big, physical outside target who can win through contact and complement DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. without forcing the offense to change its identity.”

Standing 6-foot-4 and 212 pounds, Boston recorded 881 receiving yards and 11 touchdown catches last season and will give the Steelers another physical wideout option alongside Pittman and WR1 DK Metcalf. With this three-pronged aerial offense, the Steelers could soon be back to contending if they have a competent QB1.