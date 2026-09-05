Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers Announces Post-Retirement Plans With Wife Brittani Amid Fatherhood Dreams

Aaron Rodgers has spent his potentially final NFL offseason fielding retirement questions, and this week he offered his clearest answer yet. Speaking with Adam Schein on Mad Dog Sports Radio, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback revealed that he and his wife, Brittani, are planning to start a family, with supporting her through the process set to be his top priority once football ends.

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“I’m hopefully going to be supporting my pregnant wife because we’re going to start a family, and I am not going to be making a lot of appearances or statements,” Rodgers said. “And I’m looking forward to a life of quiet after 22 years in the pros and three in college and getting my body healed up and working on a family. That’s what I’m looking forward to.”

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Aaron Rodgers has made this feeling apparent previously, too. In March 2026, he told reporters, “When this is done, it’s Keyser Soze, and you won’t see me. You won’t see me. I’m not doing TV. … I’m not gonna be out and about.”

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But when Schein steered the conversation toward what actually comes next, Rodgers lit up.

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“I’m definitely excited about it,” Rodgers told Schein. “I mean, being back in my family’s lives, and I’m having a lot of fun being Uncle Aaron. I mean, I have a few godkids that I’m involved with, but being Uncle Aaron to my brother’s kids has been a lot of fun. And the more I’m around them, the more I get excited, and so does the wife, about having some of our own. So, yeah, I’m excited for that. I can’t wait for that next chapter of life and all that entails, and sleepless nights and crying babies and changing diapers and all those things. I’m looking forward to all of it.”

He even has a rough timeline for it.

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“I’m hoping that I have a pregnant wife by next year this time,” he added.

As for Brittani herself, most fans still don’t know much about her. Rodgers first confirmed her name on The Pat McAfee Show back in 2024, then quietly revealed he was married in 2025. Since then, he’s made it clear the two of them like living outside the public eye.

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Rodgers has thought this one out carefully. During the suspense before he signed his contract for the 2026 season, many suspected that the delay might be because of financial reasons. However, after the news was official, Rodgers said it was only after his wife gave him the green light that he decided to return. And he confirmed that there is “zero debate” that 2026 will be his last dance.

Brittani has also, according to the quarterback, played a very big role in orchestrating his reunion with his family. Now that he’s connected with them better, Rodgers wants to be fully invested in homely life after retirement.

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One thing is clear: we won’t be seeing much of him after he bids the gridiron goodbye.