Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers Makes His Feelings Clear on the Dianna Russini-Mike Vrabel Controversy

When Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers appeared on The Pat McAfee Show this week, he was in no mood to joke around. He even spoke about the Mike Vrabel – Dianna Russini controversy that shook the league just a few months ago.

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“There’s a major scandal, and it’s just like nobody can f*****g talk about it? What are we even doing here?” said Rodgers.

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When the hosts commented that “personal lives are personal lives,” referring to how Rodgers likes to keep his own personal life under wraps, Rodgers didn’t hedge.

“I understand, but if it’s affecting certain things, if there’s leaks going on, if there’s tampering going on, if that person is also an MVP voter and a coach of the year voter. Remember when I won MVP in 2021? … Like, how are we allowing these people to have an impact?”

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The NFL Community was caught by surprise when Page Six photographed The Athletic’s Dianna Russini with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel at a resort earlier this offseason. The Athletic launched an internal investigation into its senior NFL insider, and Russini left her job in the face of intense scrutiny.

Russini, who held a post with ESPN for eight years, was also one of the voters who chose the league’s MVP players and Coach of the Year.

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As for Vrabel, who won the AP Coach of the Year award last season, he sought counseling when the news broke and has since returned to help his team prepare for the season with training camp.

The Athletic’s own review of Russini’s coverage has run for months without a public conclusion. A New York Times report in late June detailed how Russini reached out to Times Company CEO Meredith Kopit Levien before informing Athletic leadership, and how she and Vrabel coordinated their response to the New York Post before either camp went public.

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As of last month, a Times Company spokesperson confirmed the investigation “is still ongoing,” and no findings from either The Athletic’s or the Times’ review have been made public since.

For Rodgers, it was another one of his on-air rants that will grab a lot of headlines. While he has already admitted that this was going to be his last season in the NFL, the QB is going out while calling out people for their actions.