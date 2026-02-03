Steelers QB Finally Speaks Out on Mike Tomlin’s Exit Amid Mike McCarthy’s Takeover

Essentials Inside The Story Emotional farewell as a quarterback breaks silence on Mike Tomlin exit

Steelers pivot to new leadership, reshaping locker-room identity

McCarthy’s staff choices signal philosophical shift from recent trends

The end of the Mike Tomlin era in Pittsburgh has been met with a mix of reactions, but a message from one of his quarterbacks cuts through the noise to reveal the coach’s true legacy. After the departure, the franchise’s backup quarterback finally shared his thoughts. His message finally broke his silence on Instagram, as the team prepares to move forward under new head coach Mike McCarthy.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“William & Mary’s finest. Nineteen seasons, 200 wins, two Super Bowl appearances, and a Lombardi trophy at age 36,” the Steelers QB wrote in the caption. “A gold jacket career by any measure. Despite coaching thousands of players, you made time for real conversations with all of us. Practice squad or starter, it never mattered to you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mason Rudolph (@rudolph2mason) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, Mason Rudolph posted on Instagram, sharing several photos with Tomlin along with a long caption. Having spent seven seasons playing under Tomlin, Rudolph spoke openly about the impact the former head coach had on him and on many players in the locker room.

Mason Rudolph’s career has largely been tied to Pittsburgh, and when the opportunity arose to return in 2025, he made one thing clear: this is where he belongs. After spending the 2024 season with the Tennessee Titans, Rudolph re-signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers on a two-year deal, calling Pittsburgh “a special place” and highlighting the comfort he feels with coach Mike Tomlin.

In his post, Rudolph went on to explain how Tomlin treated every player the same, no matter their role.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You were the unwavering rock for our team, and it was a privilege to call you my head coach for seven seasons,” Rudolph wrote.

Rudolph ended the post on a lighter note, saying he’ll miss the jokes (known to the league as “Tomlinisms”), the quick one-liners, and seeing Tomlin on the sideline every Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

July 27, 2025: Head Coach Mike Tomlin during the 2025 Steelers Training Camp in Latrobe, PA at Saint Vincent College. /CSM Latrobe USA – ZUMAcp5_ 20250727_faf_cp5_278 Copyright: xJasonxPohuskix

His message showed what Tomlin meant beyond the wins and losses. While Rudolph’s tribute honors the legacy Tomlin leaves behind, the franchise is simultaneously turning the page, with new head coach Mike McCarthy already making key decisions about his staff and the team’s future.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike McCarthy has reportedly decided on a new staff member

If recent reports are to be believed, Mike McCarthy could be adding to his offensive staff soon. Former Pitt and IUP coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. has been linked for a return, with this not being the first time the two will cross paths.

Mike McCarthy and Frank Cignetti Jr.’s bond is decades in the making. Their paths first crossed in 1989 at the University of Pittsburgh. Back then, McCarthy was a volunteer assistant and Cignetti a graduate assistant. It was almost three decades later that they had another stint.

ADVERTISEMENT

That trust resurfaced at the NFL level in 2018, when McCarthy brought Cignetti onto his Green Bay staff as quarterbacks coach. Working closely with Aaron Rodgers, Cignetti was part of an offensive room built around one of the league’s most gifted passers.

Now, with the Steelers looking for playoff wins again, Cignetti would arrive with more than three decades of experience across college football and the NFL. His history includes offensive roles at Pitt and Boston College, quarterback coaching stints with the Giants and Packers, and a run as the Rams’ offensive coordinator in 2015.

The hire also carries regional weight. To the Steelers fans’ delight, Cignetti is a Pittsburgh native, and the roots run deep in Western Pennsylvania.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the first time in decades, the Steelers are entrusting their future to a head coach in his 60s, moving away from a modern trend that favored hiring managers in their 30s. With Mike McCarthy stepping in after Tomlin’s era-defining run, the franchise is betting on experience over youth, choosing to go with McCarthy at 62.