Steelers QB’s 5-Word Message to Minkah Fitzpatrick After Mike Tomlin’s Trade Stance Confirmed

For years now, Steeler Nation has had enough. Sure, the black and gold haven’t posted a losing season under Mike Tomlin. But for a fanbase used to trophies, playoff flops (zero postseason wins since 2016) and early exits don’t exactly scream success. So when Tomlin’s line—“The standard is the standard” — keeps getting tossed around, it’s starting to feel less like motivation and more like a punchline. The frustration’s real. And it finally looks like someone at the Steel City headquarters is hearing the noise.

During his weekly Q&A, Steelers insider Brian Batko didn’t sugarcoat the thought process behind the scenes. When asked about the flurry of trades this offseason, he kept it brutally honest. “These guys, the core we’ve so meticulously built, ain’t good enough,” Batko said. “We need more, better and different. Doesn’t mean it’ll work, but choices have been made and there have been some brash ones.”

And speaking of brash moves, Pittsburgh just parted ways with a defensive cornerstone. Minkah Fitzpatrick—gone. The former All-Pro safety was traded away in a move that brought in help like Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith. That stung a bit, but QB Mason Rudolph made sure to honor the exit with class. “Ultimate pro, ultimate leader. See you when I see you, [Minkah],” Rudolph posted on his Instagram story. Five short words. But the message hit hard—once a Steeler, always a Steeler.

What makes this even more surreal is how their careers have run side by side. Both came into the spotlight back in 2019—Minkah via trade from Miami, and Rudolph earning his first Steelers start that same season. Now, six years later, their reunion will play out on opposite sidelines when the Dolphins visit the Steel City in Week 15’s Monday Night Football clash.

With five Pro Bowls and 608 tackles under his belt, Fitzpatrick leaves behind a resume that speaks for itself. However, as Tomlin keeps flipping the roster, one former NFL QB believes there’s one more trade the coach must make to truly level up in 2025.

Mike Tomlin’s Steelers are betting big, but missing bigger

So, the Steel City’s front office seems like it’s flipping the script this offseason. From trading for DK Metcalf to dealing away George Pickens, the moves have been flashy and loud. But the one that sent shockwaves through Steeler Nation? Trading away defensive anchor Minkah Fitzpatrick. Add Aaron Rodgers to the mix, and this isn’t the Steelers fans have grown used to. The moves are big. The risks? Even bigger.

Still, for all the headline-grabbing additions, one glaring issue remains — and it’s got nothing to do with offense. As former NFL QB and ESPN analyst EJ Manuel pointed out, “It’s everything… if they don’t sign T.J. Watt, all these offseason transactions are a wash. They mean nothing.” The frustration didn’t stop there. “I don’t understand why they’ve waited so long to do this. I don’t know if they need to call Heinz Ketchup in Pittsburgh and get a loan to give T.J. some more money,” Manuel added, clearly fed up with the delay.

Moreover, he emphasized how Watt isn’t just a stat monster but a cultural pillar in the locker room. “T.J. is exactly that,” Manuel stressed. “If I’m him, I would be upset at this point, considering all the changes and the moves that they made and bringing in Aaron Rodgers… But you gotta pay him, make him happy, and go out there and start fighting and get in the playoffs.”

Now, the latest buzz isn’t too comforting. As Mike Florio revealed, the Steelers and Watt are “nowhere close” to finalizing a deal. The edge rusher is “ready for any outcome” and may even “push the issue” soon. And here’s the catch—with training camp just weeks away, Watt’s rumored $40 million AAV demand could spike even more if Micah Parsons signs first. So yeah, the clock’s always ticking in the Steel City this offseason, one way or another.