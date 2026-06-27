Steelers QB Will Howard Receives Brutal Outlook on His Future One Month Before Training Camp

Picking quarterback Drew Allar in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft has made the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback room quite jampacked. Initially, it did raise a few eyebrows, considering they have Aaron Rodgers, Mason Rudolph, and Will Howard. Regardless, it is what it is. Before Rodgers signed the new contract, it was second-year QB Will Howard who took the first-team reps. However, the latest reports suggest that despite all the praise, McCarthy may not take him to the regular season.

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“I don’t see any way that this is possible if they don’t keep four quarterbacks. If you’re trying to find a way to keep him on the roster, I promise you the 53rd man on the roster is not as important as Will Howard,” said Mark Kaboly of Will Howard, via Steelers Depot on X.

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Howard arrived as a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The coaching staff did not activate the 2024 National Championship Game offensive MVP as part of the 53-man roster until mid-season because he suffered a broken finger on his throwing hand during training camp. Even after he became a part of the team, he did not take any snaps. Coming into his second offseason, he showed a lot of promise.

Head coach Mike McCarthy sang praises of him and even said that he could be an NFL starter. Despite all that, his future in Pittsburgh looks bleak. Firstly, there’s no doubt that it is 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers who will be QB1. Mason Rudolph will be his backup. Following that is the tricky part. The Steelers have used their third-round pick on Allar. So, it is unlikely that they will leave him out for a sixth-round pick. Besides, the former Ohio State quarterback has nothing to show for in his resume.

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“I don’t even know if he has a flawless camp; you keep him, because they put so much into this year and I’m just not willing or the organization should not be willing, to just go with a guy, a sixth-round pick, 185 overall, who has no career snaps, who played well maybe against Buffalo in the final preseason game, to maybe get us through a week or two when my 42-year-old quarterback has a toe injury,” said Kaboly of Will Howard on 93.7 The Fan.

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Moreover, the Steelers are less likely to take four quarterbacks to their 53-man roster. After failing to win seven consecutive playoff games, the Steelers are aiming for the Super Bowl. So, they will want to have the best players and proper depth charts for all the positions going into the regular season. It’s mostly between Howard and Rudolph. But Rudolph has something to show for and a better backup, which the former lacks. Because of that, Howard may end up as a practice squad member.

Ultimately, if necessary, the 24-year-old could even be waived. While the quarterback room already seems to be a dilemma, there is a possibility that the Pittsburgh Steelers could go for another quarterback in 2027.

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The Pittsburgh Steelers may have already targeted an AFC quarterback

Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers has returned to Pittsburgh for another season, marking his 22nd and final season in the NFL. So, after the 2026 season, the Steelers will potentially be left with Rudolph, Howard, and Allar. Although McCarthy wants to develop the two young quarterbacks, it may still not be time for them to take the first-team snaps. As a result, he may search the market for a new quarterback. According to ESPN’s D.J. Bien-Aime, the Houston Texans’ C.J. Stroud could be the answer to their questions.

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“Stroud and the Texans aren’t close to a deal as of late June,” wrote ESPN’s D.J. Bien-Aime. “Houston and its quarterback are in a tricky spot because last season did not end the way either would’ve preferred. Stroud threw four interceptions against the Patriots in the AFC divisional round. A performance like that can cause hesitation when the extension for Stroud could be in the $55 million to $60 million range per year. With how negotiations are currently going, it’s gearing up to be a prove-it season for Stroud.”

Imago FOXBOROUGH, MA – JANUARY 18: C.J. Stroud 7 of the Houston Texans in warm up before an AFC Divisional Round game between the New England Patriots and the Houston Texans on January 18, 2026, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 18 AFC Divisional Round Texans at Patriots EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon482260118057

The Texans picked Stroud in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. From Week 1, he was made the starter, and he did not disappoint head coach DeMeco Ryans, who was also in his first season as the Texans’ HC. In his rookie season, he threw for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. With 167 rushing yards and three touchdowns in 39 attempts, he also highlighted his dual-threat abilities.

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He was named the 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, earned a Pro Bowl nod, and made it to the PFWA-All Rookie Team. In three seasons at Houston, he led the team to three consecutive postseason berths and won a playoff game in each year. He is only the third ever quarterback to do so in the Super Bowl era. So, with Rodgers retiring, the Steelers could make a go for him.

The Texans have used the fifth-year option on him. So, he will stay with the franchise until the end of the 2027 season. If the Steelers were to get him, it would need to be through a trade. On paper, it seems to be a good trade, especially considering he is young and McCarthy wants to build a team for the long-term. But currently, they may need to deal with the Will Howard situation first. With training camp in a month, it remains to be seen whether the Steelers play with four quarterbacks or Will Howard ends up being on the practice squad.