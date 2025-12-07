Randy Moss Fires a 4-Word Public Warning to Aaron Rodgers as Steelers Urged to Switch QBs

A quarterback problem seems unavoidable for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are gearing up for a Week 14 clash against the Baltimore Ravens. Aging Aaron Rodgers has not been at his best in the past few weeks. Following his stats, former NFL wide receiver Randy Moss was not sugar-coating his words.

“Aaron Rodgers, it’s time to put up or shut up,” said Randy Moss, via ESPN NFL.

Randy Moss might be correct, especially if Rodgers’ last three games’ stats are carefully scrutinized. The quarterback’s pass completion rate stands at 53%, which is pretty low compared to his standards. That is not all, he made only two touchdowns in those three matches, with one coming against the Chargers and another against the Bengals. He even threw two interceptions in Week 11.

The Pro-Bowler started the season on a high note, but his form dipped as the season progressed. One of the main reasons was his wrist injury that he sustained against the Bengals. Joey Bosa’s sack led to the injury and a bleeding nose for the QB.

However, Rodgers played in Week 13 and is likely to start on Sunday, despite not having recovered. While a warning has been issued to the future Pro-Football Hall of Fame quarterback, the Pittsburgh Steelers are recommended to rotate QBs in their upcoming game.

Rotation seems to be the key for the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with a quarterback issue. Not only is Aaron Rodgers injured, but their second QB, Mason Rudolph, has been a no-show. However, former NFL safety Rodney Harrison has suggested a solution for the situation.

“If I’m coaching them, I’m actually gonna rotate Mason Rudolph a few series,” said Rodney Harrison, via Football Night in America podcast. “Give him an opportunity. Because you just don’t know what’s going to happen with Aaron Rodgers and the thumb [wrist injury]. So I’m actually rotating both quarterbacks, just to give them a little bit more depth.”

It seems like a good suggestion from Harrison.

The Steelers have already played Mason Rudolph against the Bears. Rudolph recorded one touchdown, one interception, and two turnovers. He failed to find his receivers, completing zero passes. So, it might not be a good idea to play him fully in Week 14.

Rodgers’ experience on offense and Rudolph’s freshness could be the key to helping the Steelers triumph over the Ravens. However, Harrison also advised that if Rodgers’ injury is a serious one, then it will be better to bench him.

Winning will give them a 78% chance for qualification, so they should take any risks. The Baltimore Ravens also have their own injury problems, which might bring some relief to the Pittsburgh locker room. With the AFC North showdown about to go down, it will be interesting to see whether the Steelers follow the suggestion or go their own way.