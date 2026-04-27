Steelers Re-Sign Chad Johnson’s Cousin After Eagles Steal Makai Lemon

After missing out on wide receiver Makai Lemon, the Pittsburgh Steelers have already pivoted to another signing. While they were unable to draft their main pick, they were clear that their WR room needed strengthening, as it was relatively small and needed more acquisitions to accommodate the requirements of the new offense. Just two days after the draft, the franchise has signed NFL legend Chad Johnson’s cousin, wide receiver Brandon Johnson, again.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“#Steelers have re-signed wide receiver Brandon Johnson, per a league source,” reported Aaron Wilson on X. “Has 26 career catches, 335 yards, five touchdowns. His cousin is @ochoocinco.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson’s last official game with the Steelers came in 2024. He played three games for the franchise, but only recorded one reception for the Steelers. Prior to his arrival in Pittsburgh, Johnson was with the Denver Broncos. He went undrafted in 2022 after his college career with UCF, but the Broncos took a chance on him before releasing the player after two seasons.

After getting released by the Broncos, the Steelers signed him as a practice squad member. But later got elevated to the first team, where he played three games. His only reception came against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5, when he carried the ball for 9 receiving yards. In three seasons, he made 26 receptions for 335 passing yards and scored five touchdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT

After just one season, the Steelers released him. In 2025, he joined them in their practice squad, but never got into the roster. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers also signed him to their practice squad, and when the playoffs came, the Broncos also came calling with an invite into the practice squad. This meant that he went an entire season without finding minutes, and it seemed like Johnson would find it difficult to make it back into the NFL, but that is when the Steelers decided to give him another chance.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Steelers Depot, the wide receiver was one of the players Zach Azzanni really liked. The wide receivers coach shared time with Johnson in Denver, which is why, when he joined the Steelers, Azzanni tried to get the player in. However, after former head coach Mike Tomlin stepped down, the Black and Gold coaching staff has seen an overhaul. Despite that, Ocho’s cousin finds himself on the Steelers roster.

Last time Johnson was on Pittsburgh’s main roster, they lacked in the WR room. Now, they have Michael Pittman Jr., D.K. Metcalf, and rookies Germie Bernard and Kaden Wetjen.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, the competition is tough for Brandon Johnson. The 195-pounder recorded a 40-meter dash in 4.61 seconds and a 35-inch vertical. He has the capabilities, but how far he will get in his third stint with the Steelers remains to be seen. After missing out on Lemon, they will need Johnson to work out, or else GM Omar Khan will once again come under the microscope.

GM Omar Khan opens up on what happened with Makai Lemon

USC’s wide receiver, Makai Lemon, was a prime target for the Pittsburgh Steelers. His production of 79 receptions for 1,156 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in 2025 made the franchise want him. Pairing him with Pittman Jr. could be a great way to make their offense better. They even hosted him during their top-30 pre-draft visits. But it was all for nothing as the Eagles picked him before they did.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago September 20, 2025 USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon 6 warms up before the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the USC Trojans and Michigan State Spartans at the Los Angeles Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. Mandatory Photo Credit : /CSM Los Angeles United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250920_zma_c04_1401 Copyright: xCharlesxBausx

However, it was not without drama. Even before their number arrived, the Steelers were on a call with Lemon. It gave away their target. The Cowboys, who had the 20th pick, traded it to the Eagles for their 23rd pick and two fourth-round picks. With the hopes of pairing him up with DeVonta Smith, the Birds drafted him. Lemon was still on the call with the Steelers when his agent informed him that he was going to Philadelphia.

ADVERTISEMENT

General Manager Omar Khan received a lot of criticism for allowing a slip-up like that to happen. However, he has come clean and explained what exactly happened that led to them missing out on the former USC player.

“When the draft happens, there’s a lot of excitement that goes on,” Khan said in his post-draft press conference. “There was no ill intent when we made the call. As I mentioned, we have a good process, and you trust your board. The draft throws curveballs at you in every round, trust me. Things sort of take care of themselves.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Regardless, what’s done cannot be changed. Head coach Mike McCarthy had a chance to see his team during the voluntary camp. With the draft over, things will get more difficult as they will soon get into training camp. WR Brandon Johnson could use this chance to finally earn a stable roster place, rather than the practice squad.