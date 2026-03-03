Steelers Receive Encouraging Ty Simpson News as Aaron Rodgers’ Future Remains Uncertain

Essentials Inside The Story Steelers juggle Rodgers uncertainty while evaluating Ty Simpson as future answer

McShay likens Simpson’s processing to Burrow and other NFL quarterbacks

Low starts, shaky accuracy raise questions despite strong production and Combine buzz

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly been in talks with Aaron Rodgers, but they’ve also spoken to some prospects at the NFL Combine. Mike McCarthy’s team is planning for both futures, and they may have a long-term solution in Ty Simpson. Now, an analyst has compared parts of his game to QB Joe Burrow, making his case even stronger.

“I hadn’t seen someone in terms of pre-snap scheduling and understanding, and the way he [Simpson] operated in the pocket, and everything was so decisive,” analyst Todd McShay said on the Up & Adams Show.

When Kay Adams floated a possible resemblance to Mac Jones, Todd McShay initially brushed it off. But after a beat, he softened his stance, conceding there was a hint of familiarity because of the Alabama pedigree. He also admitted to flashes of passing that defined C.J. Stroud, before bringing Burrow in.

“I hadn’t seen someone at the college level so advanced. When watching his tape, like six-seven games into the year, you had to go back to [Joe] Burrow. There wasn’t anybody in between that was as good…I’m not saying he’s Joe Burrow. I’m not saying he’s that ‌talent level and Joe’s taller, but it’s not that far off when you go study some of his best tape.”

McShay even added that he’s better than several former first-rounders, such as Mitch Trubisky and Mark Sanchez, at the same stage. In Todd’s view, the only concerning thing is that Simpson had only fifteen starts in his breakout year. Historically, the league has drafted only about three or four QBs with similar or fewer counts.

Moreover, Simpson’s accuracy in his lone season as Alabama’s starter has been questionable at times, with his numbers under 65% this year. He also hasn’t brought much value as a runner, with less than 100 rushing yards in 2025.

Still, his production of 3,567 yards and a total of 30 touchdowns last season is hard to overlook. In fact, EssentiallySports’ Tony Pauline claims that he could be a potential first-round target for a team searching for stability under center.

At the NFL Draft Combine in Indianapolis, Simpson impressed the scouts with his sharp throws, and then came his bold message to the franchises.

“I feel like I’m ready. I’m a franchise quarterback,” Simpson said on Friday. “Like I said earlier, Alabama prepared me most for the NFL. With the infrastructure that they had, and the guys from Coach [Nick] Saban and then Coach [Kalen] DeBoer, Coach [Ryan] Grubb, all the coordinators that I had before, I run an NFL-type system…”

For a quarterback who just began starting games this year, these were certainly words of confidence.

ESPN’s Brooke Pryor reported Pittsburgh has “closely watched” Ty Simpson, and the franchise also reportedly held a formal meeting with the Alabama QB and a few other prospects. For now, though, Mike McCarthy’s team is awaiting a response from Aaron Rodgers.

Ty Simpson’s update comes amid Rodgers’ uncertain future

Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Steelers has been a big question mark this offseason. With so much said about his return, it has become hard to predict anything.

Until last month, Mark Kaboly said Rodgers will probably take on the starting role for Mike McCarthy’s team even though he hadn’t admitted it. According to him, things can go a different way only if he chooses to retire from football.

Then, some experts think Will Howard, who’s worth developing, could put the search to an end. An injury to the finger on his throwing hand during‌ training camp kept him out of the field for almost the entire campaign.

The team activated him on November 12, and now the front office is ready to try him. At Indianapolis last week, general manager Omar Khan showed support for the young QB.

He admitted that he and McCarthy had gone through Will’s practice tape and could see his progression. Yet, one can’t simply rule out the possibility of Rodgers joining Pittsburgh. At the same event, Khan shared a promising update on the Super Bowl champion.

“The door’s open to have Aaron back,” he said. “…I spoke to him last week. Mike McCarthy has spoken to him. He knows how we feel about him. Right now, we’re proceeding…He’s a free agent, and he’s not on the roster, but he knows how we feel about him.”

At the same time, Khan clarified that they won’t wait for him as long as they did last year. But that may not be a problem, as NFL insider Tom Pelissero expects Rodgers to make up his mind even before the free agency window opens on March 9.

Whether Pittsburgh focuses on Will Howard or Ty Simpson, Aaron returning for another season could ultimately be the most beneficial outcome for the franchise.