Steelers Receive Major Draft Compensation for Russell Wilson, Justin Fields & Co in Free Agency

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2025 free agency was defined by who they lost, but their biggest win came from how they lost them. The team lost Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, and several other important players, but they earned a league-high four compensatory picks, equaling the total of the Ravens and Eagles.

“The Steelers received a total of four picks, and now have a total of 12 picks for the 2026 NFL Draft,” read the official website of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The compensatory picks are as follows: Third Round Pick–35th in round, 99th overall, Fourth Round Pick–35th in round, 135th overall, Sixth Round Pick–33rd in round, 214th overall, Sixth Round Pick–35th in round, 216th overall.”

Recently, the NFL announced the 33 compensatory picks for the 2026 NFL draft.

Pittsburgh received these picks thanks to its 2025 free-agent departures. The Steelers lost several key players, including guard James Daniels, quarterback Justin Fields, running back Najee Harris, cornerback Donte Jackson, tackle Dan Moore Jr., linebacker Elandon Roberts, and veteran quarterback Russell Wilson.

After letting several players depart in free agency last offseason and without handing out major contracts that would offset those losses, the franchise now has a total of 12 picks for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Despite those departures, Pittsburgh still managed to add some depth to its roster this offseason, signing cornerback Brandin Echols, linebacker Malik Harrison, and quarterback Mason Rudolph.

Notably, there is no exact formula. Instead, the league generally rewards teams that lose their own free agents while spending relatively little on players from other teams in free agency.

Compensatory free agents are evaluated using a formula that considers factors such as salary, playing time, and postseason honors. However, not every free agent a team loses or signs is included in the formula.

Other NFL teams and their compensatory draft picks

The NFL announced Monday that 33 compensatory picks have been awarded to 15 teams for the 2026 NFL Draft, scheduled to take place in Pittsburgh from April 23-25. Both the Baltimore Ravens and the Philadelphia Eagles received four compensatory selections.

Philadelphia earned those picks after losing several players in free agency last year, including Milton Williams, Josh Sweat, Mekhi Becton, and Isaiah Rodgers.

The picks include Round 3 selection at Pick 98, Round 4 at Pick 137, Round 5 at Pick 178, and Round 6 at Pick 215. After gaining those four compensatory selections, the Eagles now have nine total draft picks for next month’s draft.

Baltimore was also rewarded with four picks. The Ravens received those selections after players such as Tyler Linderbaum, Nate Stout, Isaiah Likely, and Dre’Mont Jones signed elsewhere in free agency. The Ravens’ compensatory picks include two fifth-rounders at picks 173 and 174, plus seventh-round selections for picks 250 and 253

The San Francisco 49ers received three compensatory picks, all in the fourth round, while the Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, Las Vegas Raiders, Detroit Lions, and New York Jets each received two picks.

Out of the fifteen teams awarded compensatory selections, four teams, including the Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, and New Orleans Saints, received one compensatory pick each.

With this extra draft capital, teams now have plenty of flexibility heading into the draft. They can use these picks to add new talent, move up or down the board, or package them in trades.