Rico Dowdle Admits Chip on Shoulder as Pittsburgh Steelers Strengthen Offense Amid Aaron Rodgers Drama

Essentials Inside The Story Dowdle has become a top-tier back, recording three consecutive 1,000+ yard seasons

Rico Dowdle has a history with new Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy

Aaron Rodgers says that there is currently no contract offer or deadline on the table

The Pittsburgh Steelers have added another explosive name at running back to pai with Jaylen Warren. Rico Dowdle, a former South Carolina running back, now joins Mike McCarthy in Pittsburgh, where he is expected to put up another impressive season. Although he is currently considered one of the best running backs in the league, the narrative wasn’t the same for Dowdle following the 2020 NFL Draft.

“It definitely puts a chip on your shoulder when you go undrafted,” said Rico Dowdle after joining the Pittsburgh Steelers, via the Pittsburgh Steelers YouTube. “Because for a guy like me, I always had to make the tea fight for my spot, and just continue to keep fighting. So, it definitely, kind of gives you the sense that you were overlooked and things like that. But everybody doesn’t get drafted. Everybody has their own path. But I definitely would say it puts a chip on your shoulder, and it pushes you to want to be better and work harder, and get you going.”

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The Steelers signed Dowdle to a two-year deal worth $12.25 million. But initially, he went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft. The RB then signed with the Dallas Cowboys in the same year and posted two consecutive 1,000+ rushing yard seasons.

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Imago ARLINGTON, TX – AUGUST 21: Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle 34 makes a catch during warmups for the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Texans on August 21, 2021 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Photo by George Walker/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA AUG 21 Preseason – Texans at Cowboys Icon210821072

In 2024, while still playing for the Cowboys, he added 1,079 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns in 235 attempts. Following his trade to the Carolina Panthers in 2025, he had only 11 starts but recorded 1,076 rushing yards, with a career-high 6 rushing touchdowns.

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Dowdle’s performance made it easier for the Steelers to go after him. Furthermore, the RB has also played under head coach Mike McCarthy in Dallas. After all, it was McCarthy who led Dowdle to his first 1,000 rushing yard season.

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So, the familiarity there also helps build a strong running back room in Pittsburgh.

Last season, the Steelers finished 26th in rushing offense (103.3 YPG). So, with Rico Dowdle and Jaylen Warren on the offense, the run game is expected to improve in the upcoming season.

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While one aspect of their offense seems to be set, there is still uncertainty at the quarterback position, with Aaron Rodgers at the center of it.

Is Aaron Rodgers coming back for another season?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a tricky situation in their quarterback room. Last season, they signed Aaron Rodgers to a one-year deal. Despite being 41 at that time, he led their offense, helping them make it to the playoffs. Rodgers finished the season with 3,300+ passing yards, 24 touchdown passes, and a 94.8 passer rating.

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When Mike Tomlin stepped down as the Steelers’ head coach, many believed that Rodgers would be done in Pittsburgh. However, the quarterback has yet to share any final decisions about his return.

Since then, the Steelers have appointed Mike McCarthy as their new head coach, which may prompt the QB to return for one more season. Rodgers and McCarthy have previously spent 13 seasons together in Green Bay, where they also won Super Bowl XLV together.

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As of now, the Steelers front office is still waiting for Rodgers to make a decision, who is in no rush to do so.

Imago January 4, 2026, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: January 4, 2026: Aaron Rodgers 8 during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh PA. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group. Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAa234 20260104_zsa_a234_563 Copyright: xAMGx

“There’s been no deadline that’s been put in front of me,” said Aaron Rodgers on the Pat McAfee Show. “There’s no contract offer or anything. So there’s nothing that I’m having to debate between.”

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He added that as a free agent, he’s simply enjoying the offseason with his wife.

“I’m a free agent, and I’m enjoying my time with my wife and this part of the offseason. I think there are conversations to be had down the line, but right now, there haven’t been any progressive conversations.”

Considering the situation, the Steelers have already started preparing for the worst. They still have Will Howard, who they can develop while Mason Rudolph serves as a backup option. They can also look at some quarterback prospects from the 2026 NFL draft, as there has been some interest in Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson.

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The Rodgers-Steelers drama has been going on for months now. It remains to be seen how the franchise addresses the issue as the new season gets nearer.