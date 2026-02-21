“RIP Warrior”: Steelers Legend Brett Keisel Sends Emotional Message After Mike Wagner’s Death at 76

Essentials Inside The Story Brett Keisel mourns passing of Steelers legend across generations

Legendary safety remembered as Steel Curtain cornerstone and four-time champion

Keisel’s tribute highlights enduring brotherhood within Pittsburgh’s championship culture

The Pittsburgh Steelers family has lost yet another member. On Friday, former defensive end Brett Keisel shared an emotional message after the passing of Steelers legend Mike Wagner at 76. Keisel posted a picture on Instagram along with a heartfelt caption as the tribute reminded everyone of the bond shared by generations of Steelers greats.

“So much respect for Mike. Always one of my favorite guys to talk to,” Brett Keisel wrote in his Instagram caption. “Such a Fighter! RIP warrior.”

Wagner died following a long fight with pancreatic cancer. He had been dealing with the illness since 2020 and continued battling it for years before he passed away.

Even though Keisel and Wagner did not play in the same era, both were defensive leaders in championship teams. Wagner helped build the dynasty of the 1970s. Keisel helped keep that winning culture alive in the 2000s.

Their bond shows how strong the Steelers’ brotherhood remains. Keisel’s message showed deep respect for a man who helped build the Steelers’ winning culture.

Brett Keisel, who played 13 seasons with the Steelers, understands that role well. Keisel won two Super Bowls, XL and XLIII, and became known for his strong play and leadership. His famous beard, called “Da Beard,” even became a symbol during playoff runs.

The loss of Mike Wagner is deeply felt, but his influence will never fade. Generations of Steelers continue to carry the mindset he helped create, and he will be remembered with pride.

Mike Wagner is remembered as a true champion by the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers officially announced Wagner’s passing, and team president Art Rooney II praised his strong and team-first mindset. Wagner spent his entire 10-year NFL career in Pittsburgh.

Mike Wagner was one of the key names from the famous Steel Curtain era. The former safety was drafted in the 11th round of the 1971 NFL Draft out of Western Illinois. As a rookie, he started 12 games and had two interceptions. He later led the NFL in interceptions in 1973.

Wagner was a two-time Pro Bowl selection and played a big role in all four Super Bowl wins in the 1970s. The Steelers won Super Bowls IX, X, XIII, and XIV during that run. He finished his career with 36 interceptions in 119 games. In 2020, he was inducted into the Steelers Hall of Honor.

In 1977, an injured neck limited him to just three games. But he returned stronger in 1978, starting 14 games and helping the team win another Super Bowl. He also appeared in eight games in 1979 when Pittsburgh captured its fourth title of the decade. Wagner later died after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Though an era has passed, the foundation Mike Wagner helped build still stands strong. His legacy will always be tied to the Steel Curtain defense. He was a fighter on the field and in life. Keisel’s simple message said it best. The NFL has lost a warrior, but Pittsburgh will never forget him.