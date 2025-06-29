Steelers Rumors: Mike Tomlin to Sign AFC WR for Aaron Rodgers Ignoring Unemployed Receiver’s Request

The first time Aaron Rodgers truly noticed Allen Lazard, it was from a distance. Intrigued by what he saw, Rodgers eventually brought Lazard into his inner circle — a move that would change the receiver’s career forever. It all started during the Green Bay Packers’ 2019 training camp. The setup was simple — starters and key players worked on one field, while the hopefuls and fringe guys practiced on another. From afar, Rodgers couldn’t help but notice a towering 6-foot-5 receiver consistently hauling in highlight-worthy catches. That receiver was Allen Lazard.

From that moment, Lazard and Rodgers, first in Green Bay, then in New York, went on to play across 69 games together. And the WR has hauled in 207 catches for 2,792 yards and 25 touchdowns. That kind of familiarity doesn’t just fade.

Now, as Rodgers looks to strengthen his new offence in Steel City, obviously, Lazard’s name is surfacing again. In a recent Bleacher Report piece, Gary Davenport listed one player each NFL team might trade before the 2025 season. For the Jets, it was Lazard. “The reasoning is simple,” Davenport wrote. “Just about everyone expects Aaron Rodgers to eventually land in the Steel City. Rodgers likes to throw to receivers he has history with… That’s how Lazard wound up in New York to begin with.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago New York Jets head Aaron Rodgers celebrates with Allen Lazard after throwing a touchdown pass in the first half against the New England Patriots in week 3 of the NFL, American Football Herren, USA season at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Thursday, September 19, 2024. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY NYP20240919105 JOHNxANGELILLO

AD

The 29-year-old receiver has spent seven seasons in the NFL. The catch? He’s spent each of those 7 seasons serving as AR’s weapon. So, why not in his 8th? Christopher Carter, during his ‘Locked on Steelers’ podcast, shared his honest opinion on the whole. During a QnA session, he responded to a question from one of the fans and said, “As we can see, the Steelers didn’t need to sign Allen Lazard. Aaron Rodgers was coming. Now it wouldn’t [be] past them to still try to bring Allen Lazard in at some point.”

Carter further added, “But obviously they didn’t need it to get him specifically in this instance.” Another player who has also shown his willingness to play for the Steelers is Tyler Boyd. Boyd, while speaking to Pittsburgh Sports Now on Saturday, made his intentions clear about playing for the Steelers. He said, “Absolutely. You know, all my family is here. I’d be able to have the majority of them be able to support me. I’m real cool with [coach Mike] Tomlin.”

Right now, Aaron Rodgers seems to be building solid chemistry with DK Metcalf. “He’s a big reason I’m in Pittsburgh as well. Conversations that we had and just the kind of person that he is.” Getting an AR stamp is the way to go in his offence. And that’s the first small W for DK. Still, if they’re serious about making a real push in 2025, the offense is going to need more firepower to get them over the hump.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mike Tomlin must arm Aaron Rodgers with the weapons

The Steelers had a plan. But then came OTAs, and suddenly, there’s a gaping hole in that plan—thanks to Donald Parham Jr.’s season-ending Achilles injury. That’s the kind of setback that forces a head coach like Mike Tomlin to get scrappy and start working the phones. One of those calls? Miami. Specifically, Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith. ESPN’s Adam Schefter initially reported Pittsburgh had backed out of talks. But then—plot twist—he clarified the Steelers were still very much in the mix. And it makes sense. Smith is coming off a career year: 88 catches, 884 yards, and 8 touchdowns. Oh, and he only started six games.

For Aaron Rodgers, that’s the type of weapon you circle in red. At 41, every snap matters, every target counts. And Jonnu Smith brings exactly what Rodgers needs—reliability and a big catch radius. But here’s the catch: Smith’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, says his client wants to stay in Miami and work out a fresh deal. Totally fair. Still, the Steelers have cash to play with—$18.8 million in cap space for 2025—and if they really want Smith, they can afford to make things interesting.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And here’s where it gets even juicier: Pittsburgh isn’t just fine now—they’ve got $87 million projected for 2026, and $184 million coming in 2027. So this isn’t just about patching a hole. It’s about giving Rodgers the kind of supporting cast that could make his one-year swan song a legitimate Super Bowl run. Especially if they also go after Lazard, his most familiar target.

The question now is whether Pittsburgh pulls the trigger. Because if they don’t? This could all become another tale of “what could’ve been.” And that’s not how you want to write Rodgers’ final chapter in a city that still counts its rings.