Serious Issues in Mike Tomlin’s Steelers Marriage Surface as James Harrison Calls for HC’s Firing

The chants of ‘Fire Tomlin!’ echoing through the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ own Acrisure Stadium made one thing clear: the pressure on the long-tenured head coach has reached a boiling point. Even Kansas City Chiefs kicker Tyrann Mathieu feels the same, as he gave a reality check to Mike Tomlin.

“It’s been a great marriage. They were married for 20 years. It can’t always last forever, right?” the kicker said on the December 1 episode of the Up & Adams Show. “They’re going in two different directions. The Steelers need to just rebuild, and Mike Tomlin just needs to get on a team that he just needs to reload. They’re looking for different things.”

In nineteen seasons, Mike Tomlin has taken them to twelve playoff appearances and is the longest-tenured active coach in all Big Four leagues. He led them to a Super Bowl win in his second year and took them to the Super Bowl again in his fourth year, which they lost. Yet Mathieu’s stance comes from the last few seasons.

The Steelers haven’t won a playoff game since 2017, even though they have gone to the playoffs four times. Last year, they were going strong with Russell Wilson at center. But both Mike Tomlin and Mr Unlimited watched in horror as they lost the final five regular-season games and then the wild-card playoff game. The downfall this year reminds the fans of last year and hurts them.

However, players in the building differ. Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers defended his head coach after the Week 13 loss. But Mathieu believes Tomlin can have a good run with another AFC franchise.

The former NFL kicker named the Miami Dolphins as the next place for Tomlin. Adams was shocked as she thought Mathieu would name the New York Giants as the head coach’s next franchise. It’s astonishing that the Phins still have Mike McDaniel as their head coach despite their 5-7 record, while the NFC franchise has already fired Brian Daboll and will look for a new head coach once the season ends.

On the other hand, the Steelers’ head coach could be available if Pittsburgh management decides to go with a new person in command. However, a retired player and Super Bowl winner wants them to do just that.

James Harrison demands Mike Tomlin’s firing

When Tomlin became the Steelers’ head coach in 2007, James Harrison was in his early days as well and about to become the starting linebacker. But the head coach drafted some players, not giving Harrison his starting position. During his recent appearance on the Deebo & Joe podcast, he first explained his personal enmity to clear that he didn’t want Mike Tomlin fired because of this. Instead, it was the need of the hour.

“Something has to be done. I know the Steelers historically don’t move on from coaches, but I think it’s time that history be made,” Harrison said.

The Black and Gold has played last 56 years under three coaches only. So, they believe in giving the coaches a long run. Before Tomlin, Chuck Noll (23 years) and Bill Cowher (15 years) had long stays in Pittsburgh.

Fast forward to now, and Tomlin’s in a tough spot. With such calls coming from the fans and players, words will not suffice. The head coach said after the Week 13 loss that he understood the fans’ frustrations, especially when they slipped to second place in the AFC North, hurting their playoff chances.

So, all in all, the only thing that could change the fans’ mindset is a winning streak. It’s hard, but they don’t have any other option.