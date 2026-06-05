Steelers Sign Former Chiefs TE to Bolster Aaron Rodgers’ Offense

With Aaron Rodgers gearing up for his final season, the Pittsburgh Steelers are making moves to assemble a power-packed roster. As part of their recent offseason acquisitions, the team has brought in two players to the offensive and defensive teams, respectively. While linebacker Jamin Davis joins the team to fulfill a role on Patrick Graham’s defense, a former Kansas City Chiefs tight end will look to help Rodgers in the offensive unit.

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“The Steelers signed linebacker Jamin Davis and tight end Robert Tonyan to one-year contracts. Davis and Tonyan took part in the team’s minicamp on a tryout basis,” the franchise announced via a statement on their website.

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Robert Tonyan came to the Steel City after playing the 2025 season with the Chiefs, where he featured in all 17 games. Although the 32-year-old was on the field for 12 percent of offensive snaps and finished with one reception for one yard on one target, he brings immense experience and familiarity to the Mike McCarthy offense.

Tonyan played under McCarthy for the Green Bay Packers from 2018 to 2022 and caught 137 passes for 1,437 yards and all 17 of his career touchdowns after joining as an undrafted free agent out of Indiana State in 2017 and signing with the Packers’ practice squad late that season before making his debut in 2018. His most productive season in Green Bay came in 2020, when he recorded 52 passes from Rodgers for 586 yards and 11 touchdowns.

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These stats show that Tonyan developed a great on-field relationship with Rodgers, and having him back could help the veteran significantly.

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Although after Green Bay, the 32-year-old has failed to put up similar numbers as he played for the Chicago Bears (2023), Minnesota Vikings (2024), and the Chiefs last season. However, as a Steeler, Tonyan will compete for the TE3 spot behind Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington and will add value as a blocker, an attribute that has been a positive for the 32-year-old throughout his career.

Furthermore, Robert Tonyan joins a long list of former Packers who are in the Steelers setup for the 2026 season. The Pittsburgh front office already has ex-Green Bay defensive lineman Dean Lowry and safety Darnell Savage alongside running back Lew Nichols, who was a 2023 Packers draft pick.

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What makes Tonyan a great fit is his ability to also play on special teams. The veteran played in 108 special team snaps for the Chiefs last season and even recorded 1 ST tackle.

His familiarity with the McCarthy offense would help Tonyan fit in seamlessly into the new Steelers offense for the 2026 season and provide another weapon for AROD.

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While Tonyan’s future with the Steelers remains to be seen as the final cuts have not been announced yet, the franchise showed that they believe in another player in the tight end room after they offered him a massive four-year extension.

Steelers sign Darnell Washington to a four-year, $42M extension

Before bringing Tonyan, the Steelers secured tight end Darnell Washington on a four-year, $42 million extension. This deal ensures Washington stays in the Steel City for the next five years, as this extension ripped up the remaining year of his previous contract. The 24-year-old is coming off a career high of 31 receptions and 364 receiving yards last season, an 11.7-yard average, and one touchdown after featuring in 13 games last season.

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The Steelers drafted Washington in the third round of the 2023 draft as a close to 300-pound, 6-foot-7 unicorn at the tight end position. So far in his career, the 24-year-old has recorded 57 receptions for 625 yards, an 11-yard average, and two touchdowns across 29 starts in 50 games.

Head coach McCarthy also expressed excitement about Washington by praising the star tight end for his work ethic.

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“Love Darnell,” McCarthy said, per AP. “He’s been here every day, in the classroom, good student, he’s a pro’s pro. I’ve been very impressed with him.”

With the recent roster decisions, the Steelers have quietly built one of the more intriguing tight end rooms in the AFC heading into 2026. If the offense clicks the way McCarthy envisions, Rodgers may get the sendoff he is looking for.