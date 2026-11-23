When your quarterback has the longest run of the game, you know your offense was in trouble. That’s what happened to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 19-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Even rapper and longtime Steelers fan Snoop Dogg got frustrated with the loss, calling out the team as it also got involved in a controversial incident.

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“Wtf is we doing on offense 🤬 😡” were the words of the star personality as the Steelers were stopped by the Eagles, despite them coming into the game ranked 25th in the league, allowing 126.1 rushing yards per game.

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Snoop’s profanity-laced post reflected the frustration shared by many fans watching the Steelers’ offensive collapse. The Steelers’ offense was completely put to a halt by Philadelphia, and part of the reason was another horrendous display by their No. 1 wide receiver, DK Metcalf. Metcalf clearly wasn’t having a great game, and he showed his agitation on the field toward the Eagles cornerback, Cooper DeJean.

He was first flagged for unnecessary roughness as he went after DeJean in the third quarter, with the Steelers receiving a 4-yard penalty and ending the drive with a punt. Then, just on the next offensive drive in the same quarter, Metcalf tried to poke DeJean’s eyes, after which he was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct and was ejected from the game, finishing the night with just a reception for 2 yards on four targets.

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“We’ll sit down and address everything,” Pittsburgh head coach Mike McCarthy said of Metcalf’s ejection. “Especially, we need him. We need him in those games, and that’s not acceptable to get thrown out of the game. He’s one of the 48.”

As the offense struggled, the Steelers didn’t even score a touchdown in the first three quarters. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers had the longest run for the Steelers, scrambling for 12 yards for a first down in the first quarter. He completed 30 of 44 passes for 227 yards and a TD. He also led the running game with 29 yards on five carries, with the Steelers rushing for only 73 yards on 20 carries.

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“Run the ball. Yeah, we like to run the ball. That makes everything easier. We’re not trying to throw the ball 50 times a game. Some games might dictate some of that stuff, but we got to run the football and generate explosive runs, and that sets up everything else,” Rodgers said.

Additionally, the Steelers went three-and-out on the second, third, and fourth drives of the game. Their offensive line was in shambles as well, as Rodgers got sacked five times and danced his way out of pressure all game.

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It definitely would have been a difficult watch for the childhood Steelers fan, Dogg, who is watching them since the 1970s.

“I fell in love with their great defense, the way they move the ball, just the way they play football in general, it was fun to watch as a kid. As I became an adult, I fell more in love with them because I got the chance to meet the players, I got to meet Coach Cowher and Ben Roethlisberger and Jerome Bettis and the rest of the guys, and you know, I became a part of Steelers nation,” Dogg told Peyton and Eli Manning on their podcast in 2024.

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Dogg also performed at the Steelers party following the 2009 Super Bowl victory, which he thought was “fun” and that “felt good for me,” and has been a major part of the NFL.

Back in 2022, Dogg performed at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show alongside music superstars Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, and Anderson .Paak. He also performed last year at the NFL Christmas Day Halftime Show.

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The Steelers have now lost 12 consecutive games in Philadelphia and will be hosting the 8-2 Denver Broncos. The Steelers are 6-4 in the league and are undefeated at home, giving them hope of a win in the next game as they fight for playoff contention.