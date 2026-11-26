The Steelers cut ties with a four-time MVP in less than 24 hours. Then they made it clear that the coach he had criticized on national television wasn’t going anywhere.

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Pittsburgh released Aaron Rodgers on Wednesday, a day after benching him. Hours later, Rodgers appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show” and took aim at Mike McCarthy. By the end of the day, the Steelers had sent a clear message: McCarthy had their backing.

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McCarthy has the full support of the organization and will remain the team’s head coach, sources told NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The coach said ownership and the front office were kept informed about the decision involving Rodgers. He also described the move as “clearly my decision” and insisted that the organization backed him 100%.

Rodgers, however, had plenty to say about his former coach. He accused McCarthy of sleeping through team meetings and claimed he learned about his benching from tight end Pat Freiermuth rather than the coach himself. According to Rodgers, his last conversation with McCarthy took place around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

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ESPN reporters spoke with multiple sources around the league who supported Rodgers’ account of McCarthy’s behavior. One source summed it up by saying, “It’s all true.”

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McCarthy did acknowledge some of Rodgers’ claims. He admitted that he mistakenly broke the halftime huddle in Philadelphia with “1, 2, 3 Packers,” just as Rodgers had described. McCarthy called it an “embarrassing moment” and attributed the slip to long hours and the emotions of halftime.

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Rodgers also suggested that McCarthy had lost the locker room. The coach disagreed, pointing to a recent meeting with the team’s player council. He described the discussion as “very direct, very honest” and said he liked the urgency the players showed afterward.

McCarthy also challenged Rodgers’ version of how the situation unfolded. He said the team tried to reach the quarterback throughout the night and was also in contact with his agents. He denied holding a grudge against Rodgers over the quarterback’s role in his 2018 firing from the Green Bay Packers.

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According to McCarthy, the decision to bench Rodgers followed an ultimatum from the quarterback that was “clearly outside of his job description.” The coach also took the opportunity to defend his record and make it clear that he believes he can turn things around in Pittsburgh.

“I know how to win, and that’s the facts,” McCarthy said. He added that this is his third program and that he intends to win in Pittsburgh.

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NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Rapoport reported that Rodgers wanted to take over playcalling, but McCarthy rejected the idea. One possible compromise was to have quarterbacks coach Tom Arth relay every play to Rodgers, as he already did during the two-minute offense.

Rodgers offered a different account of the disagreement. Speaking on “The Pat McAfee Show,” he said to McCarthy, “If you don’t change the play-calling or if you bench me, you should release me.”

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Particularly, the split was striking given how the two ended up in Pittsburgh together. The Steelers hired McCarthy in January, partly because Rodgers had suggested that the team interview him during his exit meeting with general manager Omar Khan. The pair had worked together for 13 years in Green Bay and initially spoke warmly about reuniting.

Rodgers led the Steelers to a 10-6 record last season, but their campaign ended with a 30-6 loss to Houston in the wild-card round. Pittsburgh is 6-4 this year and currently holds the final AFC wild-card spot. However, the team has dropped two straight games, and Rodgers struggled in both outings.

With the quarterback now out of the picture, Mason Rudolph will start Friday against the Denver Broncos. Rudolph has made 19 career starts across seven seasons with the Steelers and Tennessee Titans, posting a 9-9-1 record. So, what could be the picture from here?

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What awaits Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy?

The Steelers have chosen to stand by their head coach rather than their star quarterback. It’s a bold decision with six regular-season games remaining and the team still in the playoff hunt.

For now, Rudolph gets the opportunity to steady the offense against Denver. If he delivers, Pittsburgh’s decision to move on from Rodgers could look like the right one. But if the offense continues to struggle, questions about McCarthy’s leadership and the team’s direction could return in a hurry.

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Rodgers, meanwhile, may have reached the end of his NFL career. Before the 2026 campaign, the quarterback, who turns 43 next month, had said that his 22nd NFL season would be his last.

He also spoke openly in September 2026 about stepping away from the spotlight after the season. At the time, he said he wanted to give his body time to recover and focus on supporting his pregnant wife as they prepared to start a family.

Those comments make retirement a realistic possibility, especially after such a public split with Pittsburgh. Prediction markets, including Kalshi, now favor Rodgers retiring without signing with another team, with the odds reportedly sitting around 58%–64%. His departure from the Steelers, combined with concerns about his declining play before the benching, could make a return to the NFL difficult to envision.