Steelers Star Strongly Hints at Mike Tomlin’s Coaching Retirement as Art Rooney II Confirms Reason For HC’s Exit

Mike Tomlin’s choice to step down as the head coach of the Steelers has been shocking, but now there’s a chance that he may never coach again. Many continue to wonder where one of the best coaches in league history will end up next. Amidst the speculation, Steelers long snapper Christian Kuntz shared some important information about Tomlin’s future.

“I don’t know how much I’m really allowed to share, but he did make a point that he had no desire to really coach any other football team but the group of guys that he was looking at,” the Steelers veteran said on the Christian Kuntz Podcast.

If the veteran is right, Mike Tomlin will end his coaching career as a Pittsburgh Steelers icon with the unprecedented achievement of never having a losing season in nearly two decades. In the 2025 season, Tomlin also reached several career-milestones as he clinched his 200th career NFL victory in Week 16 against the Detroit Lions and tied Chuck Noll for ninth all-time with 193 regular-season wins in a Week 18 victory against the Baltimore Ravens that clinched the AFC North title.

Before his resignation, Tomlin was the longest-tenured head coach of any North American professional sports franchise, having taken the Steelers job in 2007. He finishes his career in Pittsburgh with 193 regular-season wins, 114 losses, and two ties.

Steelers President Art Rooney II also confirmed Kuntz’s assessment during an official press conference addressing Tomlin’s departure from the organization.

“Mike indicated that he did not anticipate coaching, at least in the near future,” said Rooney in a press conference. “I think he wants to spend time with his family and do some of the kinds of things he hasn’t been able to do for the last many, many years.”

The question of Tomlin’s future has sparked a lot of speculation about the legendary coach transitioning into a broadcasting role in the near future.

From sidelines to studio: Which network will land Mike Tomlin?

According to The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand, Mike Tomlin could soon join the FOX broadcast crew, with the network emerging as the favorite to sign the Steelers coach after his 19-year run in Pittsburgh.

“FOX is considered the favorite, as it has not filled Jimmy Johnson’s seat on FOX NFL studio show following Johnson’s retirement,” Marchand wrote. “FOX NFL Sunday, featuring Michael Strahan, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, and Rob Gronkowski, has a top-line resume requirement – Must be a Hall of Famer or future Hall of Famer. While we are not here to argue if Tomlin belongs in Canton or not, he qualifies for what FOX seeks, and the network would have interest, according to sources.”

If Mike Tomlin goes on to join FOX’s broadcast roster, he could join fellow Steelers icons like Terry Bradshaw and James Harrison, who are already part of the network.